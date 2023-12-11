Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Story May Have Been Different if Not for Patrick Kane’s Defensive Lapse

In the intricate web of celebrity relationships, the path to true love is often paved with unexpected twists and turns. Recently, NHL star Patrick Kane found himself at the center of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romantic twist. Kane's defensive lapse during a game in Nashville not only drew the displeasure of his coach but also emerged as a key factor in altering the romantic storyline involving pop sensation Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Kelce.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Also Read: NFL Commentator Mistakenly Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce’s 'Wife’ During Sunday’s Game

According to accounts from Chicago Blackhawks coach Denis Savard, the 35-year-old Kane had a shot at romance with the Lavender Haze hitmaker in the past, a prospect that could have altered the trajectory of both Swift's and Kelce's love lives. The incident unfolded after a game in Nashville, where the Seahawks won the match, however, Kane's defensive blunder caused him the coach's displeasure, per Marca.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stacy Revere

Savard, keen on maintaining discipline, instructed the trainers to ensure all players were on the bus before departure. As fate would have it, Kane was spotted engaging in conversation with two young women just before boarding. Sensing a potential distraction, according to MARCA Savard intervened, stating, "I said to the trainers, make sure all the players are on the bus. I want to be the last one on the bus, and once I get on the bus, that way we go." He recounted, "I see Kaner talking to two young ladies. I stop and I go, 'Really?' I said, 'Let's go now.'"

This is how Denis Savard found out who Taylor Swift is 😂 pic.twitter.com/L2AGGvrADu — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) December 8, 2023

Also Read: Here's Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Not a Lucky Charm Anymore as the Chiefs Face Defeat

Reluctantly complying with his coach's directive, Kane boarded the bus, seemingly unaware of the missed opportunity that lay behind. It wasn't until the next morning that the true nature of the encounter came to light. Kane, showing up at Savard's hotel room, admitted, "He goes 'Savy.' I said, 'What's up?' He goes, 'So you know, last night?' He goes, 'That was Taylor Swift.' I go okay. I don't care.'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav)

Also Read: When Travis Kelce Wore a John Mayer Tee to Prevent Speculation About Romance With Taylor Swift

This sparked curiosity around Kane's defensive lapse and whether Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story have taken root if fate had played out differently that night in Nashville. As the relationship between Swift and Kelce blossoms, the near-divergence caused by a defensive lapse and a watchful coach unfolds as a captivating chapter in the ongoing fusion of Hollywood and sports sagas. In the unpredictable world of celebrity connections, it seems destiny can hinge on the most unexpected moments, forever altering the course of love stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

A source previously confessed to The Messenger in October that Kelce thinks "she is his good luck charm." The source also told the outlet, "Taylor is having the time of her life at these football games cheering on Travis. She and her friends are fully embracing this era and are having a lot of fun being there. Taylor has worked very hard for this last year, and it's fun for her to bring all of her friends along, let loose, and show support."

More from Inquisitr

Travis Kelce Had a Huge Crush on This Blonde Beauty and It Wasn't Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Takes a Dig at Ex Joe Alwyn As She Talks About BF Travis Kelce: "We Show Up For Each Other"