Football mom Donna Kelce really seems to adore her son Travis Kelce's relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift!

After seeing her 34-year-old son progress to his second consecutive Super Bowl following the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Donna got out her phone, accessed Instagram, and liked a specific picture shared on PEOPLE's Instagram. In the carousel of images, Travis is shown in a sequence of pictures holding and conversing with his famous girlfriend Taylor Swift after the game.

Shortly after hugging the Bejeweled singer on the field and celebrating the Chiefs' 17-10 victory, Donna liked the post. Swift has now attended 12 NFL games to support Travis since she attended her first Chiefs game on September 24 and cheered with Donna in a suite.

With Swift in attendance, the Chiefs have won nine games and only lost three. In February 2023, just before this season, Travis and his 36-year-old brother Jason Kelce faced off in Super Bowl LVII, now dubbed the Kelce Bowl, making Donna a household name. Jason's Philadelphia Eagles lost the title game against the Chiefs, 38–35. ”It’s been a ride. That’s for sure,” Donna told PEOPLE of her newfound fame last year when she was named among the 25 Most Intriguing People of the Year list. “Sometimes I feel I’m on some kind of a different planet. I’m like, ‘What has my life become?’”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Patrick Smith

September 2023 was Taylor's first Chiefs game attendance. The pop sensation was spotted enthusiastically supporting the tight end while seated next to Donna in Travis' suite. Swift and Donna were seen cuddling at the Chiefs vs. New York Jets game in New York City one week later. "Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Still, Donna wouldn't describe herself as a Swiftie. She told PEOPLE, "My era was Earth, Wind and Fire [and] Chaka Khan. That's more my music. But obviously, talent is talent." However, after watching the concert clip from Swift's Eras Tour, Donna said she would like to see the Lover singer perform live.

Swift made the same kind of impression on Ed that she had on Donna when they first met at the Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game in October 2023.

Swift didn't exhibit any characteristics of a "diva" or a "spoiled musician," Ed told PEOPLE. “I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her. She gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, and plates that are scattered around. And that really, to me, said a whole lot," he shared.