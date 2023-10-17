Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Should 'Make Time for Each Other,' Says David Beckham

David Beckham, the former soccer pro, offered some pearls of wisdom for the emerging power couple of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, emphasizing the importance of making time for each other in both the present and the future. Speaking at Netflix's premiere of the Beckham documentary, the 48-year-old father of four drew from his 26-year-long relationship with his wife, Victoria Beckham, highlighting the need to consistently prioritize one another and acknowledge the effort required to sustain a successful romance.

Beckham, who tied the knot with former Spice Girl Victoria in 1999 and shares four children with her, revealed, "It’s the same with me and Victoria. We’ve been together now for 26 years, almost three decades. We’ve got amazing kids, we’ve built businesses, but we make time for each other." As he underscored the value of mutual respect and the understanding that relationships demand effort and dedication. In a word with PEOPLE, Beckham said, "There's a lot of noise around Taylor at the moment. Taylor is an amazing talent and she’s an amazing person, and she deserves to be happy. Whatever she does and whoever she’s with, as long as she’s happy, that’s the most important thing."

Expressing admiration for Taylor Swift, Beckham described her as an incredible talent and person, expressing a sincere wish for her happiness in whatever she does and whoever she chooses to be with. The former soccer star's insights come as Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce, both 33, have been making headlines with their budding romance.

The rumored romance first gained attention when the Grammy-winning artist attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24, cheering Kelce on. Their connection dates back to July when Kelce tried to give Swift his number during her Eras Tour. The duo was later spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium together after the Chiefs' victory, heading to an afterparty where they shared some flirtatious moments. While the reported romance appears to be gaining momentum, a source close to the NFL star emphasized that Kelce's focus is on football during the season. "During the NFL season, his priority is the Chiefs. It’s all about the team," the insider told People.

As Swift and Kelce navigate the public eye and the beginnings of their connection, they may find inspiration in the wisdom shared by a seasoned couple like the Beckhams. On the other hand, the director of Beckham, Fisher Stevens told PEOPLE, "There's a kind of warmth to him, he listens and he's warm and he seems to [care] about people a lot. He has an incredible aesthetic. He's not educated, he's not an intellectual by any means, but there is an innate intelligence to him of how to read people and sort of how to read a room."

