Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Create Frenzy With Their Emotional Kiss After Victory at Super Bowl

When the Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce won the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift was right there to celebrate. Swift arrived at the field and gave her beau many kisses and embraces. As per the Daily Mail, Swift blew Kelce a kiss as he gave a triumphant speech, holding the Vince Lombardi trophy and shouting "VIVA LAS VEGAS.". Kelce headed right over to Swift as soon as he exited the stage.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, 4x GRAMMYS ALBUM OF THE YEAR WINNER, TAYLOR SWIFT AND 3x SUPER BOWL WINNER, TRAVIS KELCE! pic.twitter.com/RxZXtBnLC8 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

Kansas City won by a slim margin at the end of regulation, scoring 25 points to San Francisco's 22 in overtime after trailing early in the game. Swift left her seat in the grandstand to join her lover when he was seen leaping up and down and celebrating in the audience after he won his third Super Bowl ring, an extraordinarily incredible accomplishment. While confetti was raining down on them and celebrations were going on on the field, Swift softly hugged the tight-end player and put her palm on his face as they kissed. The event was recorded by cameras.

After performing four nights in a row in Tokyo, Japan as part of her Eras Tour, the singer rushed back to Vegas. Meanwhile, Kelce had to deal with an unrivaled build-up to the greatest game of them all as he was inundated with inquiries about his girlfriend and the relationship that has gone viral since they made their love public during a Chiefs game back in September.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl win! #SuperBowl2024



pic.twitter.com/X6rnMGQZvj — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

The Chiefs tight end discussed how he hopes the public perceives the new couple during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on January 31. As reported by Elle, he talked about their love story and added, "It’s a beautiful thing, isn’t it? And then hopefully everyone realizes that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it, man. It’s nothing more than that as much as the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. We enjoy every single bit of it. And sure enough, I love it when Taylor comes to support me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing than just a wonderful year, man."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ezra Shaw

About everything that has transpired for him in the last year, including his relationship with Swift, Kelce remarked, "It was exciting for me, but it was all brand new, man. I couldn’t tell you—from having the paparazzi following me every single day into work to everyone having my name on their talk show whether it’s sports, whether it’s not sports, it’s been a crazy, crazy ride that I could’ve never anticipated but I’m having fun with it."

never getting over the taylor swift and travis kelce blowing each other kisses like a romcom after his superbowl victory pic.twitter.com/RE6SLYcKeP — ໊ (@erastourticks) February 12, 2024

Recently, a source told ET, "Travis has never felt more supported by a significant other ever. This is just the beginning for them as a couple and many milestones are coming their way. Taylor and Travis make time for each other because they want to. They both take so much pride in the importance of family and love bringing their families and close-knit circles together. They are genuine, honest, loving and forthright with each other across the board. They both continually encourage one another to be the best that they can be."