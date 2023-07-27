When Besties Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Dated the Jonas Brothers Together: “It Was Hysterical”

Selena Gomez stopped by KISS FM radio in London in 2017 for an interview and to seemingly dish all the beans about her love life. The 25-year-old singer attended that year's Fashion Awards while on her quick visit to the city, where she squeezed in six killer looks in one day.

When asked how she became friends with longtime confidante and fellow performer Taylor Swift, she admitted the two had been dating boys at the time. The Jonas Brothers are not just ordinary guys. She told the hosts, "We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jonathan Leibson

Swift spent the summer and fall of 2008 with Joe Jonas, the middle brother. Although an 18-year-old Swifty was still distraught enough to create at least two songs about the romance, the brief relationship ended with an even shorter phone call (supposedly 27 seconds) by a then-19-year-old Jonas. It was at this time that Nick Jonas and Selena Gomez, who were both child stars, began dating in 2008. However, their brief union appears to have been less traumatic than Joe and Taylor's. In a 2015 interview with Capital FM, Gomez commented on the 2008 fling, "That, to me, was like puppy love. It was very sweet. He's lovely."

Therefore, a meeting between a 16-year-old Gomez and an 18-year-old Swift would have taken place between July and October of that year. She opened up about how they were buddies at the time. "It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots, and I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked."

Gomez even quipped that their friendship "was the best thing we got out of those relationships." She was quick to clarify that despite this joke, there is no animosity between the buddies and their individual exes. "They're lovely, by the way. We're all friends now. We were young, you know; it's a different time," she said.

taylor swift and selena gomez through the years ➳❥ a thread pic.twitter.com/QKIzeXPdu0 — c 💌 (@celestialswiftt) July 24, 2023

They recently discussed their connection in an interview with WSJ magazine from 2020. Gomez confirmed that they had become friends while dating the Jonas Brothers. “We clicked instantly and, man, that was my girl,” Gomez remembered. She later added, “We both went through sh*t at the same time. She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age.”

Swift felt similarly when she met Gomez. “There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way,” Swift revealed. “I knew from when I met her, I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are both on their way to becoming BILLIONAIRES. pic.twitter.com/1yx1NDKy08 — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) July 21, 2023

