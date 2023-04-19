Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Were Set to Purchase This £8.3 Million Mansion Before Splitting Up

Champagne Problems singer Taylor Swift was all set to buy a stunning 7-bedroom mansion at Belsize Park, London worth £ 8.3 million with her then-beau and now ex-lover Joe Alwyn before they decided to break up. According to reports by Daily Mail, the property was in its final stage of being purchased.

This supposedly enchanting mansion, as described by real estate agent Savills, consists of a wine cellar and a garden flat among other top-notch amenities. According to sources, Belsize Park is an extremely private and posh locality with famous cinematic personalities such as Martin Freeman, Helena Bonham Carter, and even Noel Gallagher taking residence there.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By Jamie McCarthy & Andreas Rentz

Before moving into a new home, Swift and Alwyn had rented another property at Primrose Hill, which has an estimated worth £7 million, so that they can remain near their new abode. Even though the neighbors were informed of the Enchanted singer's moving-in news, details about who would be taking residence there are still under speculation.

The Grammy winner certainly didn't let heartbreak stop her from surging forward with her Eras tour as it continued in Tampa, Florida, where she performed some of her biggest hits from her prior albums. Aaron Dessner, whom she collaborated with on The Great War, a song for her Midnights album, also made a surprise entrance on the show.

This was the first time Swift made a public appearance since her split from Alwyn, and she addressed her split with the crowd. "Is it just me, or do we have a lot to catch up on?" she asked the crowd during her show. She reminisced on her blissful romance by serenading the crowd with the song Lover which was dedicated to Alwyn.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by AL MESSERSCHMIDT

The Love Story singer seemed to have found her real "love story" with Joe Alwyn although they kept their relationship private since its commencement in 2017. They would even vacation together, and attend each other's events - be it an award ceremony or a promotion, they were there for each other, reports Glamour. Fans even speculated a possible engagement announcement after Swift confirmed a fan theory that Joe Alwyn is the mysterious William Bowery who co-wrote a song or two for her Folklore album. The two reportedly called their relationship off because it had run its course. According to sources, the couple had gone their separate ways after 6 years together.

choosing to believe joe alwyn and taylor swift didn’t break up bc wtf does et know pic.twitter.com/7CtzLSYRNG — Lili !! (@KyrinKori) April 9, 2023

"Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Break Up After Six Years of Dating"

pic.twitter.com/xRoH78Czps — ayra (@shah_acc) April 9, 2023

The news of their break-up sent shockwaves to fans globally with Swifties tweeting in disbelief and heartbreak at the news and strongly expressing on Twitter that they didn't want to believe that the pair was not together anymore, especially after all the songs that referenced Alwyn directly.

"We don't approve of their break up," said one fan.

"Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are like Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone for the same people, we're just older and more depressed now," mused another fan.