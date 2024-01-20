Looking at Taylor Swift's BFFs Through The Years

Taylor Swift is a global phenomenon with one of the largest existing fandoms spread across the globe! This pop star became a sensation in 2004, when she was a 14-year-old teenager. Swift has relentlessly pursued her passion for producing some of the century's most iconic hits, like Love Story, Shake It Off, Red, Bad Blood, and many more that continue to be remembered by her fan base—‘Swifties.’ The singer is known to be a very charismatic and warm person. It’s almost as if people naturally gravitate to her! Speaking of, she’s gained the love and friendship of some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Some of them have become some of the closest people she trusts—a part of her inner circle. Take a look at a list of some of Swift’s high-profile BFFs through the years, as reported by US Weekly:

1. Demi Lovato

If there’s one thing that’s common between Swift and Lovato, apart from the fact that they both dated Joe Jonas, it’s their killer vocals! The Stone Cold singer met Swift on the set of Camp Rock in 2008 and quickly got close. Shortly after meeting and spending time together, the duo were often spotted together in public with Selena Gomez, who was also close to both of them. From face timing to hanging out at the mall and impromptu sleepovers, this friendship had it all! However, Pop Sugar recounted the drama between them after Lovato’s falling out with Gomez a few years later. Despite not talking for years, the two managed to clear the air and remain good friends with each other.

2. Ed Sheeran

Like Swift, Sheeran is also a global sensation whose albums practically sell out like hotcakes! The British artist and Swift collaborated on Everything Has Changed from her Red album; Sheeran even made an appearance on her tour later in 2013. Swift and Sheeran are known to be a great source of encouragement for each other and are quite close. A 2017 Rolling Stone interview records Sheeran commenting on their friendship. He confessed: “Taylor is kind of an anomaly in that sense. She’s omnipresent because she is the most famous woman in the world, so she can’t make the decision to not be in the press. I always stick up for Taylor.” Furthermore, Sheeran was confident that Swift would, without a shred of doubt, be there for him if “everything ended” for him.

3. Emma Stone

Stone is known to be one of the most trending actresses in Hollywood, especially after her jaw-dropping performance in Poor Things. Stone has reportedly known Swift almost her whole life, with their friendship blooming for nearly 20 years. The two often gush about each other and are quite involved in each other's lives. In 2011, Swift told Pop Sugar that both Gomez and Stone could “predict” her thoughts. Moreover, she’s truly grateful to have Stone in her life and is thankful for the friendship she shares. Likewise, the Cruella actress often gushes about Swift and expresses her gratitude for the constant support she offers.

4. Camila Cabello

Before pursuing a solo career, Cabello was part of the famous girl band - Fifth Harmony, through which she was propelled to fame and fortune. Given Swift’s reputation, everyone, including Cabello, was inspired by her. The Havana singer commented on the close friendship that she and Swift share. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2021, Cabello recalled her journey of starting young like Swift and recounted the advice the Delicate singer has offered over the years. Cabello gushed: “She was always really supportive of me and really nurturing and sweet.” This speaks volumes of Swift’s nature to guide and care for the young ones in the industry.

5. Sadie Sink

Sink is renowned for her role on the beloved Netflix production Stranger Things, which is set to make a speedy return for a final season. The actress skyrocketed to fame after portraying the role of ‘Max’ on the show. Her stellar performance caught the attention of Swift, who later hired her to star in her 10-minute version of All Too Well. Since this was a very important short film for Swift, she spent much time with Sink, eventually transitioning to good friends. Sink often vouches for the Endgame singer whenever the opportunity presents itself. Which begs the question: Would there be another short film involving Sink?

6. Avril Lavigne

Lavigne is just as legendary as Swift and has become a pioneer in the industry with beloved hits such as Happy Ending, Sk8er Boy, Girlfriend, and more! Lavinge and Swift may be opposites in personality and aesthetics. But that didn’t stop them from becoming amazing friends, despite some drama between them. However, they were able to resolve their issues, moving past them to get to a great point in their friendship. This eventually led to Lavigne performing her hit song Complicated during Swift’s 1989 Tour, setting the stage on fire with her stellar vocals in 2015. Since then, the duo often send each other flowers or even hang out occasionally.

7. Blake Lively

The Gossip Girl alum and Swift are perhaps BFF goals! The two have been longtime friends and are frequently spotted spending time together. Last year, Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, followed by a few other famous friends, showed up to Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game to offer their support. Moreover, Lively and the You Belong With Me singer are actively involved in each other's lives. Both women strongly believe in uplifting each other and regularly spend time hanging out whenever they can, despite their hectic schedules. Moreover, Swift has been professionally involved with Lively, who directed All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).

8. Sophie Turner

Swift and the Game of Thrones actress were recently spotted together after she’d just filed for divorce from her estranged husband Joe Jonas. As mentioned earlier, Swift too has been romantically involved with the Cake By The Ocean singer in the past. Perhaps this was a common factor the two bonded over. Nonetheless, Swift and Turner never really hung out publicly but, they’d often fangirl over each other on social media whenever they could. Whether this friendship will continue to bloom or wither away is yet to be seen. But, Swift is Turner’s shoulder to cry on for the moment.

9. Sabrina Carpenter

Carpenter has been slaying her career in both acting and singing! She’s one of the up-and-coming singers of our generation, and almost all her shows are sold out! Naturally, this caught Swift’s attention. Recently, the Thumbs singer has opened several shows of Swift’s Eras Tour and is actively involved in the show. The two were seen getting quite chatty at the VMAs last year, where Swift pretty much swept the awards clean. Moreover, Carpenter also made an appearance with Lively and the rest of Swift’s crew at Kelce’s game last year. Carpenter has often gushed about being a fellow Swiftie and looks up to Swift a lot. Her authentic and genuine love and support for the singer is perhaps why the two are such great friends!

10. Selena Gomez

Now, the most anticipated bestie of all—Gomez! Both fandoms are greatly aware of the deep bond of friendship that exists between them. They’re perhaps the very definition of friendship goals. They’ve been through each other's highs and lows in life and never failed to show up for each other. Whether it is an award ceremony, birthday, heartbreak, achievements, or just a simple rendezvous or sleepover, they’ve been each other's ride-or-die for nearly a decade. Swift and Gomez are literally like two peas in a pod and are inseparable! Their friendship will possibly go down in history as the most cherished and beloved by all for eons to come!

