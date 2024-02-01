Taylor Swift Adoringly Calls Ed Kelce "Dad" While Celebrating Chiefs vs. Ravens Game

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night to clinch the Super Bowl entry. Fans caught an extremely sweet moment amid the hugs and kisses exchanged between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. The Lover songstress was seen adoringly searching for "dad," or Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, as they celebrated the Chiefs' significant victory. Swift and Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, began looking among the throng for Ed and Travis' older brother, Jason Kelce, as they strolled across the field. “Where’s—do we have a dad?” Swift enquired before presumably spotting him behind them. “We have a dad, we have Jason,” the Blank Space songstress then informed Donna.

As per Page Six, Swift had joined the Kelce family in a VIP suite to watch the AFC Championship. She was seen grinning from ear to ear as she took a joyous selfie with her beau's parents and the Philadelphia Eagles center after the 17-10 victory. The Wildest Dreams songstress was wearing a red sweater, a black miniskirt, and boots. As per People reports, back in October the Kelce family patriarch had praised Swift for being a "humble person", Ed claims that his original opinion of Swift being "very genuine" was confirmed the moment he met the singer.

The tight-end player's father was spotted conversing with Swift in a luxury car at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12. “I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” the older Kelce shared. “We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something, and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, and plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”

Ed continued, “And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.” Kelce's elder brother who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles added, “She's very smart. I mean, very. That comes through right away.” Swift has already blended in with her boyfriend's inner group with ease, according to a source. “She’s there to support him and cheer him on, and she has fit in seamlessly with everyone he loves,” an insider exclusively told People.

“It was the best night ever," and that the "whole family was so, so excited and riding a high," following Kansas City's confirmation for the 2024 Super Bowl."Their phones were blowing up all night with congrats. The energy on the field was just insane," the source added. "To be going to Vegas now is indescribable," the insider added. "Having his family there, all his best friends and managers, and of course, Taylor, celebrating with him was very special."