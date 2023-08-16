Taylor Lautner and Wife Tay Joke About 'Post Taylor Swift Show Depression' Following Eras Tour

Celebrities—they're just like us! Having been present at the concluding show of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, Taylor Lautner and his spouse, Tay, are playfully acknowledging their post-concert blues. Just like anyone else, they find themselves longing to prolong the euphoria of Swift's incredible performance. "PTSD: post Taylor Swift show depression. Is that real?"In a video shared on his Instagram Stories, Taylor inquired. Tay responds promptly without missing a beat: "Absolutely. Absolutely."

They went ahead and captioned the video with sentiments that likely resonate with numerous Swifties, especially now that the initial round of U.S. tour dates has come to an end: "When one show isn’t enough….it’s real."

📹 | The Lautner’s on having PTSD — “post Taylor Swift show depression” after attending multiple shows #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/CbZMtjU4F5 — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) August 11, 2023

Wednesday wasn't the sole captivating evening when the pair witnessed the performance of the "Karma" singer. They also graced Swift's concert in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 10. During this tour stop, Lautner made an appearance on stage alongside Joey King and Presley Cash for the exclusive debut of the music video for Swift's track "I Can See You" from Speak Now (Taylor's Version), a venture in which they all had starring roles, according to a report by People.

During the show, Lautner expressed his admiration for Swift and spoke kindly to her while on stage., “I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer — but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I’m honored to know you.” Swift, for her part, displayed an equal measure of support. Prior to Lautner's appearance on stage, she remarked, “He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video. He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name."

The actor, who was in a relationship with Swift for a few months back in 2009, went the extra mile by performing a cartwheel and backflip, paying homage to a scene they had together in the 2010 film Valentine's Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tay Lautner (@taylautner)

Naturally, Tay enthusiastically participated in the enjoyment by exchanging greetings with the Cruel Summer artist backstage and sharing photographs to mark the occasion. This included an image of all three Taylors playfully reenacting the well-known Spider-Man meme. “The Tale of Three Taylors🤍Everything that @taylorlautner said last night onstage is so true. @taylorswift you are not only one of the most talented people to ever walk this earth (truly don’t think there is anything you can’t do) but you are also one of THE kindest people,” Tay penned down on Instagram.

