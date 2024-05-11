'Taxi Driver' Writer Paul Schrader Claimed Martin Scorsese's Dog Bit Off a Part of His Thumb

Paul Schrader, the renowned screenwriter, has teamed up with Martin Scorsese multiple times throughout the years. Together, they have created such cult movies as Taxi Driver and Raging Bull. However, in a shocking incident reported by HuffPost, Schrader, not too long ago, shared that Scorsese’s dog bit off a part of his thumb and ate it back in December 2023. This revelation emerged as part of a new Variety profile on Taxi Driver. Schrader arrived for the interview with a huge, blood-soaked bandage covering his hand and explained about the unfortunate incident.

Schrader explained, "So on Tuesday night, I had dinner with Marty at his place. He has these dogs. They were very cute. Two of them were bichon frisé. They’re really beautiful. But then, he has a Scottie, which is a problematic dog. It was his daughter’s dog. He doesn’t like the dog, but they have to keep him and blah, blah, blah."

However, when Schrader attempted to pet the Scottish Terrier, he got to know that the dog did not respond in a friendly manner. According to PEOPLE, he said, "I tried to pet the Scottie. The Scottie not only took out part of my thumb, he ate it." He was then questioned about the severity of the injury and whether he got the treatment done at an emergency room for the wound. To this, Schrader simply said, "Marty has an in-house nurse."

Meanwhile, the screenwriter also spoke about his idea of 'self-mythology,' which is evident in several of his interviews and social media posts. Moreover, he also revealed that he was in touch with Kevin Spacey (after his acquittal) and further spoke about the dark side of his films, which often revolved around troubled, isolated men.

As a young filmmaker, Schrader also went through therapy sessions as a means of personal growth. He opened up, “Having the option to end things is the only way I could sleep. Things like that become part of your own self-mythology." He added, “And so you start wrapping yourself in it, and it becomes part of how you package yourself. ... At what point are you playing a role, and at what point are you becoming the role?”

Nevertheless, on the work front, Schrader’s most recent project is the upcoming drama Oh Canada. It is adapted from Russell Banks’ 2021 novel titled Foregone and features a star-studded cast that includes Richard Gere, Uma Thurman, Michael Imperioli, and Jacob Elordi. It is also set for its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on the 17th of May. This film is a reunion between Schrader and Gere, who earlier worked together on the 1980s hit American Gigolo.

Moreover, ever since creating the groundbreaking screenplay for Scorsese’s work in Taxi Driver, Schrader has made a mark in the industry as one of cinema’s prominent writers. Collaborating with Scorsese allowed him to come up with several iconic films. However, Schrader’s different view of the world is more clearly seen in his directorial works. His extended filmography boasts a diversity that may surprise regular viewers. It also shows Schrader’s love for creating interesting narratives which also makes his less popular works more compelling.