Taraji P. Henson Gets Real About Hollywood’s Wage Gap: “The Math Ain’t Mathing”

Taraji P. Henson, a powerhouse in Hollywood, recently opened up about the stark pay inequality she contends within the industry. In a heartfelt interview with Gayle King on SiriusXM radio, the 53-year-old star of The Color Purple revealed the emotional toll of working tirelessly and receiving only a fraction of what she believes she deserves. Expressing her frustration, Henson disclosed, "It seems every time I do something and I break another glass ceiling, when it’s time to renegotiate I’m at the bottom again like I never did what I just did," as per People. These sentiments reflect a recurring struggle that she and many Black women in Hollywood face regarding the persistent pay gap.

Addressing the misconception that she works excessively by choice, Henson clarified, "I have to. The math ain’t mathing." The actress delved into the financial intricacies of her Hollywood career, highlighting the substantial deductions from her paycheck. "Know that off the top, Uncle Sam is getting 50%. Your team is getting 30% of whatever you gross. Now do the math," she asserted, providing a stark reality check on the economic challenges actors face.

Taraji P Henson has had a solid career as a lead actor. Very few people have done what’s she’s done. She grossed over 200 milly as a lead actor, been in over 40 films, and has barely been compensated for it. pic.twitter.com/WAI64d9ZVd — justhugee (@Justhugee) December 21, 2023

As she wiped tears from her face, Henson shared the toll this ongoing struggle has taken on her saying, "I’m only human, It wears on you, you know, 'cause what does that mean? What does that tell me?" Her emotional plea extended to her fellow actors, particularly Danielle Brooks, her co-star in The Color Purple. Through tears, she questioned her role in the industry, stating, "And if I can’t fight for them coming up behind me then what the f*** am I doing?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

This poignant interview is not the first time Henson has spoken out about pay disparity. In her 2016 memoir, Around the Way Girl, she detailed her experience in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, where she claimed to be paid significantly less than her co-stars Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett. Despite her notable achievements, including Emmy nominations and an Academy Award nomination, Henson emphasized that these accolades do not carry the weight they should when negotiating salaries. She further explained how a higher pay would ultimately benefit her team. “Big bills come with what we do. We don’t do this alone. There’s a whole entire team behind us. They have to get paid,” she said.

The breakdown of Taraji P. Henson’s salary for her Oscar nominated performance in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.



Gross: $150,000

Uncle Sam: 50% of $150,000= $75,000

Team: 30% of $150,000= $45,000

Total= $150,000-$120,000= $30,000



So her take home pay was $30K? 😳 — ROMEKO ✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) December 20, 2023

Henson has diversified her brand to cope with the financial challenges, launching the TPH haircare line and other ventures. She emphasized the need to safeguard her soul from the industry's pressures, stating, "I have other things because this industry if you let it, it’ll steal your soul. But I refuse to let that happen." Henson's candid revelations struck a chord with fellow Black women in the entertainment industry, garnering support on social media.

