Tamra Judge Threatens to Expose '15-Year Secret' About Teresa and Her Ex-Husband, Joe Giudice

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, Tamra Judge, called out the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice after the latter accused her of being a “bad friend.” Hollywood Life reports that on the April 21 episode of Tamra Judge's Two Ts in a Pod podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, she told Giudice to “sit down” and “shut up” throughout the podcast. Judge also said that she has been holding onto a 15-year-old secret about Teresa and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. So if Teresa continues to “poke the bear,” Judge threatened to reveal the secret.

“I kept a very big secret for probably 15 years about [Teresa] and [her ex-husband]. We went out one night. We were all lit. And guess what? Something happened that night, and I got a phone call the next morning [saying], ‘Don’t talk to the press. Don’t tell anybody what happened.’ OK — so you guys just ponder on that,” Judge said after she and Mellencamp told Teresa to back off.

The feud between the two reality housewives began when Teresa called Judge a “bad friend” for inviting Caroline Manzo as a guest on her podcast, even though Manzo is currently feuding with Judge’s friend Brandi Glanville. Glanville was recently accused of "touching Caroline inappropriately" while they were filming season 4 of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Glanville has denied any wrongdoing, but Manzo has said she’ll “never return" to RHUGT or RHONJ because of what allegedly happened.

On her Two Ts in a Pod podcast, Judge said Glanville is a “dear friend” and had “no problem” with her interviewing Manzo because Glanville understands that Judge is "just doing her job." "So Teresa should “shut the f*** up”, she said. Teresa, who divorced Joe in 2020, has been feuding with Manzo for years, so it’s not a surprise that she has taken issue with Manzo getting attention — she was just hoping Glanville would feel the same way. Unfortunately for Teresa, Glanville didn’t seem bothered by it. And now, Teresa’s made an enemy out of Judge, who claims to also have a lot of dirt on Teresa’s current husband, Luis Ruelas.

According to InTouchWeekly, Teresa and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice broke up in December 2019 following 20 years of marriage and having four children together. Their marriage hit a breaking point when they were indicted on mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges in 2013. Both received a prison sentence — Teresa served 11 months before being released in December 2015, and Joe served 41 months before his release in March 2019.

Joe is not a United States citizen and he was transferred to ICE custody immediately after his release. After spending seven months at the detention center, he was allowed to return to his native country of Italy in October 2019. The 50-year-old waited there for a verdict on his deportation appeal, which was ultimately denied in April 2020. His initial deportation appeal was previously denied in November 2018. Teresa and Joe Guidice finalized their divorce on September 2, 2020.