'1000 Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals a Stunning New Clothing Size, Drops From 8XL to 2XL

Tammy Slaton, known for her appearance on the reality show 1000-Lb. Sisters, has not only shed an impressive amount of weight over the past year but has also experienced a significant change in her clothing size. The 36-year-old reality star recently shared her newfound clothing size with her fans, according to The Hollywood Gossip.

The dramatic transformation of Slaton often gets praised by her followers, who are also inspired to lead a healthy life. Captioning the post, she proudly stated, "From wearing 8XL in clothes to a 2XL," revealing her impressive journey to her followers. User @biackkat on Instagram commented, "She’s made mad progress, it’ll be great if she can get skin removal surgery." While others commented commending the new ways adopted by Slaton and congratulating her.

Tammy can be seen in the photos posing confidently in what appears to be a hotel bathroom. She is wearing a black shirt underneath a thin denim button-up and pairs it with plaid purple pants and neutral-colored boat shoes in her recent post on Instagram. Slaton's posts on her social media have become a great example for her fans, who often encourage her to adopt a healthy lifestyle as she treads her path towards dramatic weight loss. This remarkable progress marks a significant change for Tammy, who initially weighed 714 pounds during the premiere of 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. Her weight loss journey was not without its challenges, as she faced a near-death experience toward the end of 2021.

Following the life-threatening warning, Slaton adopted a better lifestyle, prioritizing her weight issues. She soon became eligible for bariatric surgery, which required her to shed some pounds. In an interview with People Magazine in May 2023, she shared her inspiring journey, saying, "I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently, the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime." Tammy's progress is evident, as she now spends most of her time out of her wheelchair and rarely relies on an oxygen tank. She continues to use her oxygen machine only at night, along with her BiPap machine, which she monitors throughout the day, keeping it on hand in case of any need.

Tammy expressed gratitude for being alive, just as she expressed gratitude for living a life full of supporters around her. After losing her husband in June, this year, she continues to receive unwavering support from her 1000 Lb Sisters show. The remarkable transformation shared by Tammy Slaton will remain an inspiration despite going through the testing times of losing a loved one. Slaton is full of inspiring vigor as she navigates her journey to a life full of positivity.

