Tammy Slaton of '1000-Lb. Sisters' Receives Support From Fans and Family After Ex-Husband's Death

1000-lb Sisters star, Tammy Slaton seems to have the support of her loved ones, friends, and followers, following the passing of her estranged spouse, Caleb Willingham. Tammy confirmed on July 1, 2023, that Willingham had passed away at the age of 40.

Mirror notes that Tammy, 36, has received support from family and friends, particularly while attending a Fourth of July celebration with them. She has also received supportive messages from her fans. Tammy and her younger sister Amy Slaton, 35, attended a celebration earlier this week. A guest, Mandi Lewis posted images from it on Instagram just a few days ago.

Also Read: '1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Spotted in a Wheelchair Once More, Fans Concerned

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

In one image, Lewis could be seen standing close to Tammy, who was in a wheelchair. Tammy was dressed in a sheer red blouse, worn over a striped T-shirt, grey shorts, and red shoes. Another image posted on Instagram earlier this week showed Lewis taking a selfie with Tammy's sister Amy, who could be seen sporting a blue T-shirt.

In the days following her estranged husband's death, Tammy has acknowledged her sorrow over his departure, by paying him a tribute on social media. Alongside pictures of them, she penned in the caption on Instagram, "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandi Lewis (@mandilewis19)

Also Read: '1000-lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Breaks Down While Remembering Caleb Willingham: 'I Really Loved That Man'

Tammy posted a video on TikTok in which she discussed going through "the stages of grief" and was clearly disturbed by Willingham's passing. "I hate getting on here and everybody seeing me like this. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man and I still do," Tammy said while visibly in tears.

She further added, "I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for ... I'm sorry ... thank everybody for your comments. I appreciate it, I really do." Tammy wrote in the caption for the video, "I'm sorry I'm crying but just because I'm crying doesn't mean I'm not strong." Tammy later commented: "I've got this."

Also Read: Fan Videos Capture Tammy and Amy Slaton, the Stars of '1000-LB. Sisters,' Filming Season 5 in Florida

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Fans were seen displaying their support for Tammy during this trying time, as evidenced by the outpouring of love in the post's comments section. One fan said, "I'm so sorry Tammy. I'm praying for you all." Another added, "Sending huge hugs and prayers your way." A third wrote: "I'm sorry Tammy. We are here for you".

Another person commented, "I am so sorry Tammy. Sending lots of love and prayers." A fan said, " You will get through this. It will take a little time. He is still with you." Another one tried to encourage her by saying, "Sending prayers for you Tammy. Crying is not a sign of weakness. It's a sign that part of your heart is no longer here. Hold the good memories."

More from Inquisitr

'1000-lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Feels She Could Have Died Instead Of Caleb Willingham

Here's Why '1000-lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Held Off Signing Divorce Papers With Late Caleb Wilingham