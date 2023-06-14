‘1000-LB. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton is Allegedly Cheating on Husband With a Younger Man

Tammy Slaton, the 1000-lb Sisters star, has found a new partner in the wake of her alleged split from her ex-husband, Caleb Willingham. Greg Morgan, a 25-year-old single man from Indianapolis, hinted on May 11 that he was courting the TLC celebrity, “Tune in the next season you might get what you’re waiting for,” he said to InTouch magazine regarding his rumored relationship with the reality star.

He seemed to confirm his planned presence in the fifth season of 1000-lb Sisters. A recent report in The U.S. Sun revealed that Tammy and Greg connected through a dating app. Greg reportedly took a bus to Amy Slaton's home state of Kentucky, and since then Tammy Slaton and Greg Morgan are said to have only actually met "a handful" of times. The source added that Greg had gotten to know Tammy's family.

One source close to the 1000-Lb Sisters star said, "Tammy met Greg on one of the apps, and they immediately hit it off. They've been seeing each other for about a month now. He's come to see her a handful of times. He takes a six-hour bus from Indianapolis to visit her in Kentucky."

The new pair visited her sister Amy's house, where Greg got to see Tammy's nephews Gage, 2, and Glenn, 10 months, according to the source. According to a second insider, Tammy covered his bus fare to her town. "They've been talking regularly and they seem to really like each other, but they are trying to figure out when he'll visit again because things get tough around her filming schedule," the second source said.

The first source added, "Tammy is shy around him and didn't want to eat in front of him. She said she finds him very attractive."

Greg makes money by creating content on TikTok under the username PrinceXtheYGN. Whether Greg's TikTok material is his only source of income is unknown. Greg and Tammy had even exchanged messages on their public TikTok pages, and she left him a comment on his page saying, "Aww you love me."

Just five months after getting married in a rehab facility, Tammy's marriage to Caleb came to an end, as The U.S. Sun previously reported. When Tammy and her former husband Caleb officially split, a source informed The U.S. Sun that she was in the process of filing for divorce. "Tammy has her legal team lined up and is ready to file for divorce," the source close to the 1000-lb. Sisters star claimed.

"They split up because Caleb hasn't been following his diet in rehab. He has gained 30 lbs and hasn't been working his program. They got into a big fight over it and he told her he wanted a divorce, but then he tried to backtrack," the insider claimed.