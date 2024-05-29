When Tammy Slaton Broke Down as She Learned About Late Husband's Health in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Teaser

In an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode of TLC's 1000-Lb Sisters, airing on December 26, reality TV star Tammy Slaton revealed a deeply emotional side of her journey alongside her now-deceased husband, Caleb Willingham.

Per the reports of E! News, viewers of the show were treated to a somber and poignant moment, capturing the emotional exchange that occurred as Slaton returned home following 14 months in a weight loss rehabilitation center.

During the teaser, Slaton, who was visibly moved, listened as Caleb, who tragically passed away recently, discussed his progress at the facility. He shared the challenging news: despite his efforts, he has not reached the targeted weight of 500 pounds for surgery, weighing in at 537 pounds.

Slaton, in a confessional, expresses her mixed feelings. "It sucks. I was hoping [the doctor] would tell Caleb he's lost enough weight to have surgery and get his trach removed," she said. She admitted her worries about her husband's setbacks while acknowledging the need to recognize the importance of striking a balance with her emotional well-being. Caleb's emotional eating style was also pulled during the episode.

Slaton can be seen suggesting her husband engage in activities like video gaming to distract himself, but Caleb's response was poignant, "I don't want video games, I want my wife. I just miss you."

Reflecting on her husband's battle with depression, Slaton later shares in another confessional, "I am worried about Caleb. I think he'll let the depression set in before he hits rock bottom again and gets determined to come home." She also discusses her feelings of guilt, overwhelm, and stress, adding, "If I crumble right now, the whole world will go to hell. More than it already is."

Slaton remembered her late husband for passing away at the young age of 40, as she called him a 'sweet angel.' On Instagram, she posted a tribute remembering him and appreciating him for sharing 'real love and happiness' with her. At 37 years old, Slaton, who with her sister Amy Slaton, shared their weight loss journey, appears to be open to the idea of love once more.

While it remains uncertain to what extent she is ready to find new love after the loss of her late husband, she recently engaged in a popular TikTok trend that hints at the search for a 'soulmate,' as reported by The Sun.

In an engaging clip, Slaton experimented with a popular filter game called 'My Christmas Soulmate?' The game playfully hinted that her potential soulmate might be a coworker with an affinity for her cookies and cream treats, teasing the prospect of finding love in the upcoming year. In the video, she donned a festive red sweater layered over a graphic t-shirt and accented with a floral black and golden yellow satin scarf, embodying the holiday spirit.

