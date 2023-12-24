Looking back at the 11 news stories that made 2023 a historic year, for better or worse

The year 2023 has proven to be a rollercoaster ride characterized by a series of astonishing news. The pace of the news cycle has reached unparalleled levels, making it a challenge to recall the significant events that unfolded. Yet, throughout this tumultuous year, several announcements and groundbreaking developments seemed to redefine the course of history. Each passing week appeared to usher in a 'new era,' so to say, shaping the future in different ways. As we reflect on the year, let's take a moment to revisit the top stories that held the collective gaze and seized everyone's attention in 2023.

1. Donald Trump’s indictments

Donald Trump became the first former US president to be indicted on criminal charges in March of this year, a moment that shook everyone despite their political affiliations. His third bid for the presidency in 2024 amplifies the significance of the legal battles ahead. In Washington, D.C., he confronts four felony charges for his supposed attempts to subvert the 2020 election, as reported by Politico. Simultaneously, in Georgia, indictments loom over his alleged interference in the state's election process. Meanwhile, New York has leveled 34 felony charges against him relating to payments made to a porn star. Additionally, in Florida, Trump faces 40 felony charges for purportedly stockpiling classified documents post-presidency. Despite these allegations, as cited by BBC, Trump dismisses the accusations as 'ridiculous and baseless.'

2. Hunter Biden's indictment

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, has been a source of political challenges for the incumbent POTUS due to his seemingly nefarious business involvements, casting shadows over his father's political journey. Moreover, as the 2024 election season rapidly approaches, the ongoing legal issues plaguing Hunter seem unrelenting. Recent months have seen a series of setbacks for him, including criminal charges related to illegal possession of firearms and tax evasion, as per CNN. These legal entanglements have led to allegations of bribery against President Biden, too. However, the elder Biden rebuffed these allegations, asserting no awareness or participation in his son's business matters.

3. Wildfires in Hawaii

The devastating wildfire that destroyed the historic Hawaiian town of Lahaina was one of the biggest tragedies of the year. It resulted in the loss of almost 100 lives, and beyond the human toll, the damage to the environment and cultural heritage was insurmountable. It consumed a significant portion of Lahaina's cherished historic and tourist district, including the iconic Waiola Church. Though the fire first burnt in vegetation-rich areas, its rapid spread was attributed to dry and gusty conditions brought about by a high-pressure system positioned north of Hawaii. However, the official response to the fires triggered public outrage across Maui. The Maui Emergency Management Agency faced severe criticism for its failure to utilize the island's warning system, as reported by Grunge. President Biden was also given flak for comparing the calamity to a kitchen fire that occurred in his house back in 1967.

4. Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales was accused of sexual assault

Spanish soccer athlete Jenni Hermoso lodged a formal complaint accusing Luis Rubiales, the now-former head of the Spanish Football Federation, of sexual assault. Hermoso claimed that Rubiales had kissed her without her consent following Spain's World Cup victory earlier in the year, as per Forbes. Furthermore, Rubiales faced an additional charge of coercion after Hermoso asserted that she and her family were pressured by Rubiales and his office to affirm her approval of the kiss, as highlighted by ABC News. In response, Rubiales issued an apology via a statement, acknowledging the kiss but contending that it was consensual. He also accused his critics of leveraging feminism against him. He eventually quit as the head of Spain’s football federation in the wake of this controversy.

5. Tom Brady's retirement

In a surprising turn of events, football icon Tom Brady announced his retirement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after just three seasons with the team, marking the end of an illustrious career. Brady has garnered substantial attention due to his decision to step away from the game. His retirement culminates an impressive 23-year journey in the NFL. Brady's comeback to the NFL for the 2022-23 season, following his initial retirement, positioned him as the oldest active player in the league, adding a remarkable chapter to his storied career. Notably, this final retirement declaration arrived on the heels of Brady's divorce from his wife of thirteen years, Gisele Bündchen.

6. The death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's long-standing monarch, passed away in September 2022 at the age of 96. Her demise occurred at Balmoral Castle, her summer retreat in Scotland, as reported by AP News. Members of the royal family had also swiftly rallied by her side as her health deteriorated. Following her death, her son assumed the throne as King Charles III, thereby stepping into the role of monarch in 2022. However, his official coronation did not take place until May 6, 2023, marking a ceremonial affirmation of his ascension to the throne.

7. COVID-19 was officially declared to have ended

Earlier this year, President Biden made a decisive proclamation signaling the end of COVID-19. The White House conveyed that widespread vaccine adoption had rendered health precautions unnecessary. Simultaneously, the World Health Organization (WHO) also stated that COVID-19 no longer posed a global health emergency, a disclosure reported by BBC. In the midst of all the controversial or heartbreaking news that had broken out in 2023, the end of the pandemic was definitely welcomed by all after a difficult period of three years.

8. The Supreme Court ethics scandal

Reports surfaced in August 2023, revealing that justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito had taken opulent excursions sponsored by billionaires, some of whom were involved in cases under the court's scrutiny. Stephen Breyer had partaken in a few trips financed by the affluent Pritzker family, as per The New Yorker. Consequently, the crux of the issue did not solely revolve around the conduct of a single justice but centered on the larger question of whether justices should be permitted to accept such lavish gifts in the first instance. Republicans contended that the judicial branch, including the court, should address its ethical dilemmas internally. In November, the apex court released a new ethics code, but it was criticized by many as being 'worthless,' as was highlighted in this NYT opinion piece.

9. The Titan Sub implosion

The unsettling news of the Titan submersible, transporting a small group of tourists to explore the RMS Titanic wreckage, surfaced in April of this year when communication was abruptly severed upon its descent. Subsequently, the U.S. Coast Guard initiated an extensive search and rescue mission to locate the submersible. On June 22, the USCG uncovered a field of debris, signifying the sub's implosion under intense water pressure. According to PEOPLE, the unfortunate incident meant that the five passengers aboard the Titan likely experienced instant death as it collapsed. The U.S. Navy corroborated this information, confirming the implosion of the sub.

10. The fight over House Speaker

As per AP News, the Republican Party found itself in uncharted territory with an uncertain outlook on who the future U.S. House speaker would be after California Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the post. GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida was the one who filed the 'motion to vacate' that led to McCarthy's removal, and the former did so primarily over the latter's collaboration with Democrats to avoid another government shutdown, reported CBS News. The rift between the traditional Republican establishment and the populist faction within the GOP became evident during this ordeal, but after a 22-day 'fight' and four nominees, it was Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana who won the speakership.

11. George Santos' expulsion from Congress

The House of Representatives carried out a vote of 311-114 to oust New York Republican Santos from Congress, marking a rare occurrence as he became the sixth House member in history to face expulsion, as reported by NPR. Santos faces a series of allegations from prosecutors, primarily centered on financial improprieties. The charges against him include fraud, making false statements, and engaging in identity theft. Despite calls from the GOP for his resignation, Santos initially declined to step down. However, following a House Ethics Committee investigation that allegedly uncovered multiple instances of wrongdoing, Santos was formally expelled from Congress on December 1 of this year.

