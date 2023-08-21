From Fashion to Public Appearances, Here’s How Rapper Kanye West Transforms His Women

Kanye West is renowned for his fashion statements over the years. His aesthetic of oversized clothes followed by some bougie footwear, has set the trend for a legion of fans. While he certainly steals the spotlight on many occasions, he makes sure that his significant other shines just as well as he does on a red carpet. But, he doesn’t limit coordinating outfits to just special occasions and instead, he twins with his paramours even during a mere public appearance.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Victor Boyko

From Kim Kardashian, his first wife, short-time girlfriend Julia Fox, and finally his second wife, Bianca Censori. Take a look at all the major transformations and makeovers each of them received while in a relationship with the disgraced rapper:

Kim Kardashian:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Kim Kardashian is popular for her appearance in the famous hit reality television show, The Kardashians. And being a sensational star, she’s always on top of her game when it comes to the fashion world. Her outfits always compliment her fit physique and are in perfect synchrony with ongoing trends. Each ensemble be it one for the Met Gala or regular fitness wear. This reality star leaves no outfit bland. She always styles them in tune with her aesthetic and comfort at the same time.

She was married to her former hubby for a total of 7 years before the pair separated in 2022. In an interview with CNN Style in the year 2016, she mentioned how her marriage with West influenced her definition of style. “I really think that my relationship with my husband Kanye really changed everything,” she says. In continuation, she adds, “I mean back in the day I thought I had the best style. I look back at outfits and I’m like, mortified”, said Kardashian.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

When it comes to coordinating outfits with West, she’s no stranger to this task. The duo’s most noteworthy look was their Met Gala appearance in 2016. The former lovers sported silver ensembles with chrome accents. While West had a shiny yet embezzled jacket over a white casual top with jeans. A highlight - his ocean-blue contact lenses. Kardashian flaunts a striking silver gown with a slit on its side followed by slick hair.

Julia Fox:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Shortly after his split with Kim Kardashian, the Donda singer moved on with his love life in a desperate attempt to move on from her. And so began the story between him and Julia Fox. The two first met each other at a New York Eves party in 2022 and hit it off quite well.

Kanye West & Julia Fox pic.twitter.com/0h2rfQJMf7 — 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐟𝐢𝐚 (@Labella_Mafia95) August 7, 2023

Before her romance with West, Fox was already a mogul herself in the fashion realm. Her sharp instincts for style are followed by dramatic flair in each one making Fox’s aesthetic a unique persona in the clothing industry. This interesting sense of style has propelled the super-model further in her career.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Shortly after their short-lived romance bloomed, the two made their first red carpet debut alongside each other earlier this year in January. For the Paris Fashion Week, the former flames showed up twinning in a denim ensemble. West wore an oversized jacket tucked into his skinny jeans. And added in a pair of chunky knee-high black boots. Fox wore a buttoned-up crop jacket followed by baggy jeans with denim pumps. She had her hair done in a chic bun and flaunted a smokey eye with heavy exaggerated eyeliner.

Bianca Censori:

Ye really married ‘Melbourne's Al Capone’ Eris Censori's, granddaughter.... Ya'll Bianca is really really apart of the mafia. This is all making sense.... pic.twitter.com/U0L9CYqUx4 — Bre Sanoma (@canardbuz) August 12, 2023

Kanye West’s newest muse and his current wife Bianca Censori is no outsider when it comes to being a stylish icon. Although this may not be a niche for her, his business partner for Yeezy certainly fits the bill when it comes to dressing up for the occasion. She’s often spotted in public with skin-tight outfits that usually resemble shapewear. Be it a slimming bodysuit with a stocking-like material or crop tops and leggings, Her aesthetic seems to be focused on comfy yet suggestive.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori go barefoot to prove his ‘power’: source https://t.co/zn1vlt2D3B pic.twitter.com/S2rWCHvp6F — Page Six (@PageSix) August 12, 2023

The two reportedly got “married” in a non-legally binding ceremony in Beverly Hills. Censori is at present the ‘Head of Architecture’ at Yeezy. Before she became his ‘wife’ she had flowy hair and a unique dressing style. Shortly after their marriage, he possibly gave her a complete makeover. Besides the seamed tights, sheer bralettes, and sock boots. The rapper’s wife also started to use face coverings when she made a public appearance alongside him.

Kanye West‘s poor hygiene habits are allegedly having a negative impact on his relationship with his wife Bianca Censori pic.twitter.com/GGBFekbEXB — VIBES (@fashiotainment) August 9, 2023

Unlike his journey with Kardashian and Fox, Censori and West haven’t made a red carpet debut with each other just as yet. But that didn’t stop them from serving look after look when out for a stroll. As per a post shared by his shoe brand, the two twinned in matching black ensembles. West wore a black top and casual jeans. While she was covered from head to toe in a skin-tight bodysuit.

