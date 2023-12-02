Gwen Stefani and her husband Blake Shelton are one of the most adorable couples in the entertainment industry! With Stefani’s generally bubbly and savage demeanor accompanied by Shelton’s quiet yet hilarious nature, these two are perhaps perfect for each other in every aspect. Even though they were both a part of the famous singing competition, The Voice, they’ve never let their relationship with each other interfere with their careers on the show. However, in a marriage quips and some intense banter are quite normal and common. When it comes to Stefani and Shelton’s married life, the normally blissfully married couple too seem to have trouble in paradise occasionally. In fact, one of their nastiest fights yet was captured on camera in a recent episode of Barmageddon.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Also Read: Fans Cheer Gwen Stefani and Husband Blake Shelton's NSFW Exchange on Barmageddon Game Show

According to The U.S. Sun, the happy-go couple recently had quite a heated altercation with each other on the reality celeb competition show, Barmageddon. Earlier this year, Shelton appeared as a judge for one final time on The Voice for season 23 after which he bid adieu to his duties claiming it was time to move on. While on the same show as his wife, there have been times involving a light-hearted banter between them. Whether it’s during an audition, performance, or even a candid moment on-screen, these two are often observed to playfully and sometimes seriously argue. However, it appears that things might just get intense in the aforementioned new show that Shelton is a part of as the trailer uncovers.

A trailer for the aforementioned show featuring Stefani and Shelton revealed a rather concerning situation. The Don’t Speak singer joined her beloved hubby to compete during a bar game of the show. As the trailer progressed, Stefani was heard playfully taunting her husband as she said, “Remember I’m really good at this from last time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA Network (@usanetwork)

Also Read: ‘The Voice’ Star Gwen Stefani Gets Specific Wardrobe Advice From Partner Blake Shelton for Oklahoma

Furthermore, she was seen getting rather competitive throughout. At one point in the trailer, the two are seen in an intense altercation with Shelton appearing rather serious as he says, “I love you, but this is Barmageddon.” This insinuates that although he’s lovingly married to her, he isn’t letting that get in the way of him possibly winning against her no matter the cost. Upon hearing what her husband had to say, Stefani was visibly flabbergasted and said with a slack jaw, “Wow!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA Network (@usanetwork)

Also Read: Gwen Stefani Calls Husband Blake Shelton a ‘Loser’ as the Couple Battle It Out on Game Show

The teaser trailer was shared by the official Instagram account of the show and was captioned, “What’s the secret to a great marriage? A little friendly competition.” Furthermore, the show tagged both Shelton and Stefani and revealed that both husband and wife were set to soon compete against each other. There will certainly be wins and losses from both Stefani and Shelton. Whether it’ll put real pressure on their marriage remains to be seen.

More from Inquisitr

Blake Shelton Jokes About Wife Gwen Stefani for Joining 'The Voice' After His Exit

When Blake Shelton Made a Joke About Him and Gwen Stefani Being Brother and Sister