TJ Holmes, the former Good Morning America (GMA3) anchor, has opened up about what he describes as the 'worst year of his life,' as The Sun reported. After he was fired from the show, Holmes revealed the challenges he faced in the past year. A tearful admission on TikTok was overwhelming for the media personality, leading him to delay joining the social media platform.

They’re talking ab that Amy Robach & TJ Holmes discourse. He said he has 18 drinks a day & she said she has 30 a week but people are criticizing her more i think. She a woman, duh. Only on Twitter are ppl confused ab the norms of society. — Truly Humbled Under God 🙏🏽 (@Cherryteee) January 14, 2024

When Holmes introduced himself on TikTok, he confessed, "It's the twenty-five-plus year career in broadcast journalism that was upended about a year ago when some aspects of my personal life, including who I'm dating, became tabloid fodder. I left social media altogether for the year. It was a year of hell. I guess going through it, I would have called it the worst year of my life.." He and Amy Robach faced scrutiny, leading to their removal from GMA3 in January last year. However, now he is happy that it happened, calling it the 'best year of his life' with an added perspective. He credits his happiness and health to living authentically and being with Robach. He stated that she is a very significant part of his life.

Robach, also ousted from GMA3 alongside Holmes, recently joined TikTok as well. In her introductory video, she touched briefly on her departure from GMA3, mentioning, "I’m very excited to be here. There may be some of you who know who I am from my former career in television. There might be others of you who know me from, unfortunately, the tabloids. I’m pretty sure most of you don’t know who I am.”

After disclosing her age and proudly identifying herself as a mother, Robach expressed her commitment to a life filled with love. She shared, "I’m very excited about that path." Robach affirmed, “I’m living my truth,” alluding to her relationship with Holmes, aged 46. Acknowledging that there have been sacrifices along the way, she conveyed her anticipation for the future. In her determination to reclaim control of her story, Robach outlined her strategy, intending to leverage TikTok and her podcast, Amy and T.J., to unveil the true essence of who she is, as per Yahoo! Entertainment sources.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes' dwindling podcast ratings revealed https://t.co/ek9CcQtjTc we hope that Robach and Homes learned that they are hated, so they can stop — alexander bowen (@alexand65349161) January 16, 2024

Chartable revealed a significant drop in their podcast analytics, with the podcast falling to the 243rd spot on January 6 after debuting in the top five in December. It regained some traction after an episode discussing their alcohol consumption when Holmes admitted to having up to 18 drinks a day. This revelation sparked renewed interest, and the podcast was pushed to the 136th spot in the charts. In a moment of realization, the couple tallied their alcohol expenses for December 2023, totaling a staggering $2,869, excluding liquor store purchases, the Los Angeles Times reported. As a response, they decided to embrace 'Dry January,' abstaining from alcohol since the beginning of 2024.

