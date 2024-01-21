T.J. Holmes Introduced Amy Robach and Her Ex as 'Two of My Favorite People' in a Cringeworthy GMA Segment

The relationship of former Good Morning America hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach almost broke the internet last year when their affair came to light. Before they became an official couple, Holmes was married to lawyer Marilee Fiebig and Robach was married to Andrew Shue. Shortly after rumors of their scandal began to spur, the former couple began to announce filing for divorce just before the former host’s relationship hit the tabloids. How Fiebig and Shue found out remains a mystery. However, somewhere amid their alleged affair almost a year earlier, Holmes had introduced his now girlfriend, Robach, and her now ex-husband as his two most “favorite” people.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mireya Acierto

A 2022 article by The Daily Mail UK recalled a GMA3 segment featuring the trio before things got complicated between them. The video saw Holmes donning his iconic million-watt smile in a grey suit ensemble followed by handsome brown shoes. Still smiling, he warmly welcomed the former married couple to the show with a brief yet glowing introduction.

Image Source: YouTube | @GMA

Robach and Shue had entered the studio hand-in-hand and huddled beside each other while Holmes welcomed them. He said that Robach and Shue were “two of my favorite people” and claimed [at the time] they had a “love story like no other.” Do note, that this interview was originally filmed in October 2021 and was re-visited by the publication.

Moving on, the former couple were actually on the show, for the promotion of their book, ‘Better Together.’ Robach and Shue, who were visibly blushing, explained what the hype was all about. They claimed it was primarily inspired by their beautiful little world and love life which came alive on paper. A more personalized touch was added to the book because it features Robach and Shue’s blended family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Robach (@ajrobach)

The television personality has two daughters from her previous marriage, while Shue has three sons from his. They went on to gush about the “sweet tale” of finding that beautiful connection they had while being unique apart. After talking about their book the former couple even shared a fleeting kiss which was perhaps a sign of how much in love they were.

Before a montage of Robach and Shue began playing, Holmes claimed that Shue was a “dear, dear friend of his.” He continued to iterate on the book and their romance before it sadly ended in 2022. Holmes explained, “Even though they’re having fun here, they can smile and laugh and hug and kiss…” Holmes added, “These are two folks who both got together, both divorced, and also, she had two girls, he had three sons, and the family came together.” Just before concluding his statement, Holmes fondly gazed at the couple and said, “It wasn’t always easy but now here they are!”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sara Jaye

As Holmes eloquently put it at the time, it wasn’t always easy for the former couple and it sadly didn’t end happily. But, Shue and Robach did amicably split just like Holmes split from his ex-wife Marilee Feibig. Since Holmes and Robach got together, there’s been no reported contact between Shue and the former host. Whether or not time would heal their friendships remains to be seen.

