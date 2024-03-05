Sydney Sweeney Takes Center Stage on ‘SNL’ to Debunk 'Affair' Rumors and Share Some Laughs

Sydney Sweeney, famous for her roles in Euphoria and Anyone But You, made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, offering fans a glimpse into her real-life persona and addressing some of the wildest rumors buzzing about her. During her opening monologue, Sweeney playfully tackled a bunch of rumors that have been swirling around the internet. From debunking claims that she lied about working at Universal Studios to poking fun at a viral TikTok video from someone claiming to be her nutritionist. She quipped, “While I'm up here, I do want to talk about some stuff I've seen about me online. Like I once said that I used to work at Universal Studios and then someone online accused me of lying about that, which is insane. If I didn't work there, how would I know all the Universal characters, like Shock, The Monions, and Harry Porter.”

However, it was her response to the most outrageous rumor; the allegation of an affair with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell that stole the show. Sweeney assured, “I'd say the craziest rumor I've seen is that while I was filming Anyone But You, I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell. That's obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot, and I just want to let everyone know that he's the man of my dreams and we're still together and stronger than ever.” Sweeney further added, “He even came here tonight to support me. Can we cut to him?” The camera then cuts to Glen Powell, who is present in the crowd. The audience erupts in laughter before Sweeney quipped, “That's not my fiancé, he's in my dressing room!”

As per HuffPost, Sweeney’s ability to address the rumor in a fun manner highlighted her down-to-earth personality and ability to explore the complexities of celebrity life. Despite the consistent gossip surrounding her on-screen chemistry with Powell. Sweeney exclaimed, “It's a rom-com. That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker.” In fact, Sweeney and Powell’s on-screen chemistry proved to be a winning formula, contributing to the success of Anyone But You at the box office. The movie grossed over $200 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated romantic comedy since Bridget Jones's Baby in 2016.

As per TeenVogue, Sweeney's SNL monologue not only provided a platform to address and dispel rumors but also showcased her comedic timing and charm. As she continues to navigate the entertainment industry with grace and humor, Sweeney proves herself to be not only a talented actress but also a relatable and endearing public figure.