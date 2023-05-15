Susan Sarandon Arrested in New York for 'Disorderly Conduct' During Protest

Susan Sarandon is among the eight protesters arrested from the ongoing One Fair Wage campaign which was staged at the state Capitol in Albany. According to Los Angeles Times, the New York State Police exclusively revealed in a statement that eight protestors were "briefly held on suspicion of disorderly conduct." The arrests were made when protesters began “sitting and obstructing walking traffic” in the Capitol’s legislative lobby, police said. However, the eight arrested were released the same day with an order to appear in court.

The lawmakers did not reveal the names of protestors officially since the arrests were made on a minor level offense, but videos and photos circulating from the Capitol showcase Sarandon being taken away in handcuffs by the police. It is reported that the former candidate for New York lieutenant governor, Ana Maria Archila, was also one of those arrested on Monday, reports WNYT.

The 76-year-old Academy Award winner has been standing in solidarity with restaurant workers in the city demanding the upholding of their rights and increased wages. Sarandon has always been a frontrunner when it comes to supporting progressive and left-wing political and social causes. "I myself am a mother. I have been a single mother. I have worked in a restaurant for tips. I know how difficult it is and I know how important it is," revealed the Thelma & Louise actress while taking part in the rally held on Monday. According to Marca, the average wage for restaurant workers (including tips) in New York is just $8.35 to $10.40 an hour, which is only 66% of the minimum wage in the U.S.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cesc Maymo

The One Fair Wage website reveals that the campaign has been set up to force the service industry to "pay workers the full minimum wage with fair, non-discriminatory tips on top.” It has been proposed by the State leaders that the minimum wage will be raised from $15 to $17 an hour in New York City, but One Fair Wage insists that the revised figures have excluded hospitality workers.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the Stepmom actress has been arrested for supporting social causes. According to Independent, Sarandon also faced an arrest during a Women’s March protest in Washington DC while opposing the Trump administration’s immigration policy. Despite being arrested, Sarandon received praise and admiration from a large section of netizens. Actress Rosie Perez tweeted, "Mad Respect"

I love her. 💙 — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) May 9, 2023

Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson tweeted: “I love her,” while elite attorney Steven Donziger voiced his support for the movement with a tweet that read, “sickening that we must battle for a living wage in the wealthiest nation on earth.”