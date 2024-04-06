Survey Reveals Gen Z in the U.S. Lean Towards Dictatorship

Generation Z, i.e., young adults born between the late 1990s and early 2010s, prefer 'a strong leader' who can make swift decisions without Congress or the courts getting in the way, according to a special survey conducted by Newsweek. They are more open to giving up some democratic powers if it means the government runs better.

There's 70 mil Gen Z and 70 Boomers in the US. If you think 40 million voters are an insignificant amount because the other 30 can't vote good luck in the polls — na-Baron Feyd-Rautha fanboy (@ImAureus) March 21, 2024

Gen Z emerged as a powerful force in civic life in recent years, initiating social movements and turning out to vote at higher rates than other generations. A whopping 40.8 million Gen Z voters are likely to cast their votes in the next presidential election. In a statement to WIRED, Jessica Siles, the Deputy Press Secretary for Voters of Tomorrow, stated, "Republicans are not investing in outreach to young people, and we know why. Their regressive, radical stances on abortion rights, guns, climate change, and other top issues are overwhelmingly unpopular with Gen Z. Since Trump and Haley won’t accurately inform young people of their views, we will."

On February 10, Redfield & Wilton Strategies conducted a nationwide survey of 1,500 eligible voters for Newsweek. Among Gen Z Americans, 40% stated that "rule by a strong leader, where a strong leader can make decisions without interference from the legislature or from the courts" would be a beneficial form of governance, compared to 27% who disagreed. Of millennials (those between the ages of 27 and 42), 35% supported such an administration, while 31% were against it. Significantly, most members of Generation X (ages 43–58), and the boomer and silent generations (ages 59 and over), were against a dictatorial government.

This US government and politics teacher's two cents: if we want US democracy to continue to *exist*, let alone work, Gen Z needs to feel that their voices are heard. — Jessica Stokes (@Jessica_Stokes) April 3, 2024

Overall, 30% of Gen X Americans said that "rule by a strong leader" who can disregard the courts and Congress would benefit the nation, compared to 43% who disagreed. Just 18% of boomers and silent generation felt it would be good, compared to 60% who thought it would have a negative effect. The assertion that they would be "willing to give up some democratic powers if it made government function more effectively" was endorsed by 51% of Gen Z, compared to only 17% who disagreed. Millennials also supported the statement, with 42% agreeing and 24% opposing.

Young voters cast a record number of votes in 2020, which may have contributed to Joe Biden's victory. However, according to a new Harvard Kennedy School survey, the same group is expected to vote less in 2024—declining from 57% to 49%. According to the survey, the majority of these voters think neither Biden nor Donald Trump will take decisive action on important issues like health care, gun violence, and climate change, which may make them less likely to show up to cast votes in this year's election, come November.