Sunny Hostin Says She Wanted to 'Punch' Travis Barker For His Drumming During Kourtney's Delivery

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's son, Rocky Thirteen's birth made headlines not only because of the arrival of a new member of the Kardashian-Barker clan but also because of the unusual presence of Barker's drumming in the delivery room. Sunny Hostin, co-host of The View, didn't hold back in expressing her strong feelings about the situation, even joking that she wanted to "punch [Travis Barker] in the throat."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gary Gershoff

Hostin, a mother of two, weighed in on the drumming episode on a recent episode of The View. While she acknowledged her admiration for Kardashian and respected her decisions, Hostin couldn't help but express her aversion to drumming during childbirth. "I would have wanted to punch him in the throat because when you are in labor and you are birthing, you need, like, zen," Hostin emphasized, per Page Six. Drawing on her own experience, she described how the sound of a drum, even if it was a birthday present for her son, was far from calming. She did, however, say that if Kardashian approved of Barker's musical contribution, she was all for it.

Sunny Hostin on Travis Barker drumming for Kourtney Kardashian in delivery room: I’d ‘punch him in the throat’https://t.co/pCdzFm8gnI pic.twitter.com/j3Gkdpzxgs — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) November 10, 2023

The social media world reacted quickly to Barker's delivery room drumming antics. Some sarcastically dismissed the idea, claiming the drumming would be completely discreet. Others questioned Kardashian's patience and how she could enjoy such an unusual birthing experience.

Barker, the drummer for Blink-182, took to TikTok to share a clip of his performance in the delivery room. The video, captioned "Practicing to my baby heartbeat," revealed Barker's commitment to being an active participant in his child's birth. While some fans praised Barker for his involvement and thought the gesture was cute, others questioned the decision to include such a potentially disruptive element during such a crucial and intimate moment.

Kardashian and Barker, who married in May 2022, have been open about their relationship, highlighting their blended family dynamics. Kardashian, who has three children with ex-husband Scott Disick, and Barker, who has three children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, navigate the challenges and joys of parenthood together. Rocky Thirteen's birth adds a new chapter to their story, and despite the unusual drumming episode, they appear excited to embark on this new parenting adventure, as revealed by a source who spoke with US Weekly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

The excitement of welcoming Rocky Thirteen into the world was not without its difficulties. Earlier this summer, Kardashian experienced a health scare that necessitated emergency fetal surgery, further complicating the pregnancy. According to sources, both parents were nervous near the end of the pregnancy, and Barker was a calming presence for Kardashian. The couple chose to stay in the hospital for a few extra days to be extra cautious and protective of their newborn. According to reports, they keep a relatively isolated environment at home, limiting visits to close family members.

