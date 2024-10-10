Suge Knight Claims It Was Diddy's 2001 Nightclub Incident That Allegedly Led to JLo and Affleck’s Divorce

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been embroiled in scandals over the past year, starting with a video in early 2024 of him assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, followed by his arrest in September 2024 on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution. He was arrested in New York last month and is currently in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre, awaiting trial. Amid these allegations, a new controversy has emerged, as record executive Suge Knight has now claimed that Diddy is responsible for the high-profile divorce of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck earlier this year.

On the podcast Collect Call with Suge Knight he runs with his son, Suge Knight shared a few of his theories regarding Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce, according to Cheatsheet. In one theory, he claimed that the On the Floor singer was allegedly aware of Diddy's involvement in the 2001 nightclub shooting. However, Lopez and Diddy supposedly placed the blame on rapper Shyne, who was convicted, imprisoned, and later deported. In the podcast, he said, “They [the FBI] go raid Puffy’s house, and they get all these videos of JLo doing this and JLo doing that. And they know the fact that JLo lied and said that the gun was Shyne’s or whatever and sent that man to prison, destroyed his life, and she knew it was Puffy’s.”

He then tied it to JLo and Affleck's divorce, suggesting that the FBI might have discovered the tape of Lopez knowing everything and shared it with Ben Affleck, which reportedly led to the divorce. "I’m quite sure they said, ‘We want to show you some things about your wife," Knight said. Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence at RJ Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego for the manslaughter of Terry Carter. He started his podcast in the prison and has successfully run 22 episodes so far.

It's crucial to note that Knight's claims are merely speculations and remain unproven. There's no confirmation of what, if anything, the FBI found at Diddy's home related to Lopez, nor is there evidence to suggest it played a role in her divorce from Affleck. Lopez and Affleck, who married in 2022, separated earlier this year, with Lopez filing for divorce on their anniversary in August 2024. Since then, a lot of rumours and gossip have surrounded their split. In a recent interview published in Interview Magazine, JLo admitted to the host, comedian Nikki Glaser, that her "whole f---ing world exploded" when her divorce announcement was shared publicly.

She also addressed receiving online hate and was blamed for the divorce. She said, "I know that everything that’s being written and said about me, and all the conjecture of who I am as a person, is not who I am. I learned that a long time ago. And social media, because it came along after I had been in the public eye for a while, I don’t take it as seriously as everybody else. I know I’m a good person. I know I’m a good mom. I know who my friends are. I know my friends know who I am, my mom, my dad, all that stuff."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)



