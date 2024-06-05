Stormy Daniels Slams Michael Cohen for Forged Signature Claims as She Opens up on Trump's Conviction

Stormy Daniels has spoken out about Donald Trump's legal issues following a Manhattan jury's conviction on felony charges. While not directly mentioning Trump, she addressed criticisms about the truthfulness of her testimony. Daniels did, however, suggest that Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, may have played a role in a statement denying her affair with Trump.

Daniels slammed the claims of Trump supporters by tweeting, "The problem with people with poor comprehension skills is they go online excited like Doc and I have to disappoint him like this. I didn't tell you Cohen forged my signature. I said I didn't write it (I didn't) and to ask @MichaelCohen212 who did. It came out IN COURT that Keith Davidson drafted the letter at Cohen's request. Read it again and maybe you will grasp it. The only 'reasonable doubt' here is your reading skills."

According to the prosecution, as reported by The U.S. Sun, Trump altered records to conceal a $1,30,000 payment his lawyer made to Daniels just before the end of the 2016 presidential race. Allegedly, this payment was to ensure her silence regarding an alleged sexual encounter from years prior, despite Trump's denial of such claims. Prosecutors additionally aimed to show that Trump's portrayal of these payments as "legal expenses" was an attempt to conceal a larger conspiracy involving his associates, with the goal of unlawfully swaying the election outcome in his favor.

The 45-year-old adult film star told the Mirror, "I think he should be sentenced to jail and some community service working for the less fortunate or being the volunteer punching bag at a women's shelter." She further explained, "You always feel like you’re the bad guy, even when you’re not just being up on that standard. Being in court was so intimidating with the jurors looking at you, but I’m glad that the stuff came out in court that wanted to come out and prove." She continued, "I’ve been telling the truth the entire time. It’s not over for me. It’s never going to be over for me. Trump may be guilty, but I still have to live with the legacy." Talking about Trump's sentencing she said, "I don’t know what the sentencing could be or what Trump will even understand."

"You have to find the punishment that not just matches the crime, but is fair and just, and that impacts that particular person. Who knows what that is with Trump," she explained. Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to Daniels to maintain her silence about a brief, intimate encounter they had over a decade ago. Daniels provided testimony regarding the encounter, purportedly taking place in a Lake Tahoe hotel room while Trump was married to Melania Trump and she was pregnant.