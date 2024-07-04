Stormy Daniels Reveals How Her Life Changed for the Worse Since Trump Trial: "Some Days I Am..."

Stormy Daniels has spilled the beans about the fears that have grappled her lately. In an exclusive interview with MSNBC, Daniels shared with Rachel Maddow the aftermath of the conviction of former President Donald Trump. The threats "are so much more graphic and detailed and brazen," shared the adult movie star.

According to HuffPost, Daniels, whose original name is Stephanie Clifford disclosed, "People don’t care. It’s scary. It just poured gasoline on some of the stuff that I had been going through the entire time," she said about the impact of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee Trump's conviction in hush money trial. The adult star shared how the death threats have extended to her family members and even her farm animals. "Some days I’m picking pellets out of my horse’s body. There have been moments where you’ve gotten to check out at least for a minute. I’ve never had a day like that in over six years," she said. It doesn't end here, Daniels has also been threatened with sexual violence and assault as she told the reporter, how the threat includes, "rape everybody in my family, including my young daughter before they killed them, very graphic things talking about a child."

The numbing threats aren't all as Daniels constantly faces vandalism of her property. According to The New Republic, the financial crunch she faces at the moment adds up to her woes. An estimated $600,000 in legal fees is yet to be paid off to the legal team by Daniels who also alleged that the defamation trial filed by the representatives did not seek her nod. "I didn’t fill out that part of the form. I left it blank, and they rejected it and sent it back, and are demanding that I be held in contempt with sanctions and that I have to pay this money," she said about the defamation case. "I have to pay $600,000 plus sanctions and contempt of court, which comes with a warrant, possibly an arrest warrant, because the things I said which they found him guilty of, I also have to pay," she added.

When asked about the partial upliftment of Trump's gag order by Judge Juan Merchan, she said, "I’m not afraid of what he could say about me or what he could call me.… I’m concerned [about] him saying something that will make his followers come after me." Expressing her biggest fear, Daniels said if Trump wins the upcoming presidential polls, all hell would break loose for her. "I think that he will try to make even more of an example out of me. His followers will probably be even more bold, thinking if they do something, he’ll pardon them," the 45-year-old explained.

The adult star shared that she is fearful for the safety of her teen daughter, the most. Daniels told Maddow that the court had requested to mention her daughter's real name and other personal details, about which she was reluctant.