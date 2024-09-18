Stormy Daniels is Afraid Trump Would Try Her for Treason if He Wins the Election

If Donald Trump gets re-elected in November, Stormy Daniels—who testified against him in his criminal hush money trial—says she feels there's a good chance he'll try her for treason. After the trial that resulted in Trump's conviction on 34 charges of concealing hush money payments to her, adult film actress, director, and equestrian- Daniels talked with Rolling Stone about her life since then.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Ethan Miller

The encounter was detailed in a tell-all interview by Daniels, in which she admitted her early reservations about testifying against Trump. She told the outlet, "There were many, many moments where I didn't want to do it. But if they hadn't called me, it would've looked like I couldn't be trusted. And that would have been a bad look." According to Daniels, 'there will be chaos' if Trump is elected in November. She also expressed her belief that there is a 'strong possibility' that Trump will try her for treason.

She told Rolling Stone that her views on Trump are complicated in light of all that has happened. Daniels added, "I don’t think he necessarily hates me. I think he hates the situation [I’ve put him in]." Additionally, she thought he was just running for president because his ego would not allow him to admit defeat, and that he had no interest in becoming president to begin with. She claimed, "Additionally, she thought he was just running for president because his ego would not allow him to admit defeat, and that he had no interest in becoming president to begin with."

Additionally, after former president Donald Trump was indicted last year on charges relating to hush money payments involving Daniels, she got more serious threats. Daniels revealed in a documentary that came out in May, she said that Michael Cohen, a former Trump lawyer, contacted her after the indictment to convey his concern for her safety. Someone once tried to coax Daniels's horse out of her house in the hopes that she would come out. As reported by NBC News, Daniels claimed, "They shot him with the rubber bullet." Nevertheless, Daniels was the target of online threats, including the phrases 'hope you die b----,' 'will die and be forgotten,' and a laundry list of offensive language and profanity. One post even suggested that Daniels take her own life. She further said in the documentary, "The justice system failed me. It has absolutely failed me in every single way."

In 2018, Daniels made headlines when she accused the president of having an adulterous affair with her in 2006, after which she said she was intimidated and then paid to be quiet. Nevertheless, Daniels entered the stand while wearing a protective vest in front of the New York jury, 18 years after their first meeting at a celebrity golf event and six years after disclosing her account. Trump became the first former US president to be legally prosecuted and subsequently convicted.