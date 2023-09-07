Stormi Daniels Opened Up on Witnessing Donald Trump's Indictment Case: "I have Factual Proof"

Stormi Daniels, the adult star who was reportedly paid around $130,000 right before the 2016 elections to keep her mouth shut about her and former President Donald Trump's alleged affair, spoke about having "factual proof" in his indictment case. She revealed her side of the story in her first-ever interview after Trump's arrest.

Image Source: Getty Images | Phillip Faraone

Also Read: Donald Trump Asked His Bodyguard to Take Stormy Daniel's Phone Number, Invited Her For Dinner

Daniels said she's still seeking a sense of vindication, however, admitting "the feeling" might never come. Trump was indicated along with 18 others under several criminal charges, including his first indictment, which came in March 2023, related to a hush-money payment to an adult film star in 2016, reported NPR.

Apparently, it was none other than Daniels who sat down with TalkTV's Piers Morgan for a wide-ranging, 90-minute interview. She opened up about her personal life and strained relationship with her parents, including Trump's arrest in the show Uncensored, which aired on April 7, 2023.

In a separate interview with Good Morning Britain, which also aired on the same day, she talked about being the "star witness" of the 77-year-old's indictment case and having "proofs." The interviewer asked, "You have been a key in the investigation to the point where you handed over documents to prosecutors. How coming are those documents?"

Also Read: Joe Rogan and Bill Maher Engage in Debate Over Whether President Joe Biden Or Donald Trump Is Worse

Daniels answered, "It depends on what they decide to use." The adult film star added, "I handed over some e-mails between former attorneys, offered all my phone records, list of witnesses, and chronological facts that can be backed up by witnesses." She also claimed that the 'truth will speak for itself, but that's the hardest part.'

ImageSource: Getty Images | Drew Angerer

Also Read: Take a Look at the Top 18 Shocking Moments That Defined Donald Trump’s Norm-Shattering Presidency

She said, "People just want to discredit what I have to say and not believe me even when I have 'factual proofs.'" Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, revealed she was riding her horse, aptly named 'Redemption' when she received notifications of Trump's indictment news. She admitted her initial excitement over the news. However, the next day, she felt "anti-climactic."

She also discussed the charges against him. "I don't think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration," Daniels confessed. "The other things that he has done—if he is found guilty, then absolutely." While talking to Good Morning Britain, she also emphasized how crucial it is for the jury to call her to court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by stormydaniels (@thestormydaniels)

The interviewer asked if she'd be willing to take a stand, potentially being the "star witness." Daniels responded, "Absolutely." She continued, "As a matter of fact, if they don't call me or allow me, it's more detrimental to me because if you don't call the person at the center of the legal issue, it'll look like I wasn't credible."

Daniels said she was prepared to testify in the Manhattan grand jury probe, but they never reached out to her. She said if the case goes to trial, she'd welcome the prospect of testifying. But it won't happen until the late winter or spring of 2024.

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump May Lose the $7.1 Million Raised By His 'Mugshot' Merchandise Due To a Legal Clause

Joe Biden Takes a Dig at Donald Trump His 2024 Presidential Elections Rival, in His Labor Day Speech