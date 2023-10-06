Steve Harvey and His Daughter's Ex Michael B. Jordan Hug Each Other at NBA Game Night

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were known as Hollywood's power couple until they split in June 2022 after celebrating their one-year relationship anniversary. As per Page Six, Jordan recently crossed paths with Steve Harvey, Lori's father, at the prestigious NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023. However, there doesn't seem to be any hard feelings between the two luminaries following the Black Panther actor's separation from the legendary comedian's daughter.

At the game, the two were seen getting along well and exchanging bear hugs and lots of pleasantries. In a video that was uploaded to Twitter, Jordan was beaming as he shook Steve's hand and then gave him a hug. Prior to breaking up, Jordan, 36, and the model, 26, had been dating since the fall of 2020.

Also Read: Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Struggles With Body Dysmorphia, Bipolar Disorder and More

Michael B Jordan & Steve Harvey having a moment at the Dallas Mavs game in Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/wLcNL7rWBS — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) October 5, 2023

A close source had exclusively revealed to People back then, "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken." The source shared, "They still love each other." The source further elaborated, "Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time," adding, "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."

Back in December 2021, the Creed actor opened up about his relationship with Hollywood Reporter. Jordan shared that he had "finally found what love was" in his relationship with Lori. He further explained why he felt so at ease discussing his private relationship in public. He said, "When I was younger, I don't know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person's going to go through. It takes a special person to deal with that."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Also Read: Kevin Costner Allegedly Believes His Ex-Wife Christine Had a Singular Objective in Their Divorce Drama

He added, "There's a premeditated planning of staying out of the way of the public eye that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal." He continued, "Long story short, I think it's just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me," adding, "Yeah. I'm happy."

Lori too had opened up about her relationship on the season 8 premiere of The Real back in September 2021. "We just really balance each other," she had explained at the time. "I really do believe in the statement when they say, 'When you know you know.' And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together." The founder and CEO of SKN by LH had added that Jordan was "so sweet, very attentive; he listens to me and the things that I say that I want, and he really makes an effort."

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson Tries to Win Her Back, Moves Into Her $17 Million Home

As per Daily Mail, Jordan has since then moved on from the model, "I’m a firm believer in that what’s for you is what’s for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn," he had told CBS’ Gayle King in February 2022 after their shocking split. "I'm in my light right now,' the actor-turned-director told King. "This is my year. There's so much going on, so many blessings, so many great things."

At the same time, Lori had shared with US Weekly that she was aiming for a lasting relationship like her parents. “They’re definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my dad for their anniversary tomorrow and I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are literally goals.’ This is what I want one day.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Ethan Miller

Back in September 2021, Steve revealed that he was happy for his daughter. In an exclusive with People, he said, "I don't speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I'm happy for my daughter right now. I really am," the comedian had told senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons. "It's the first time I've been happy for her [in a relationship]. And it's the first time she's been happy." One year later, Jordan and Harvey appear to be in harmony with one another.

More from Inquisitr

Reality Star Amy Slaton Under Fire for Video of 9-Month-Old Son Crawling on Cluttered, Filthy Floor

Britney Spears’ Estranged Dad Jamie Spears Severely Ill and Hospitalized, Needed Surgery to Recover