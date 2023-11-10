In a recent segment on the morning show Fox & Friends, host Steve Doocy pointed out what he believes could be a significant challenge for the Republican Party in the upcoming 2024 election. Doocy's analysis centered on the recent victories for Democrats in Tuesday's election, particularly for the domain of abortion rights, and he described these outcomes as a potential 'harbinger' of GOP struggles to come.

Doocy's candid assessment came as the Fox News morning crew discussed the tough time conservatives had in the off-year election. He pinpointed a key factor behind the Democrats' success, stating, "Ultimately it comes down to the Democrats hav[ing] a really potent issue and that is abortion." He went on to mention that, historically, whenever Democrats have centered their campaigns around abortion, they have emerged victorious, as per HuffPost.

Steve Doocy:



"Ever since Roe was overturned, pretty much every time the Democrats have run on abortion, they have won, and was last night a harbinger for 2024? Absolutely." pic.twitter.com/AEP25jhHXH — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 8, 2023

The host didn't stop there; Doocy also asked a vital question: "Was last night a harbinger for 2024? ... Absolutely. You know why?" He promptly answered his own question, shedding light on the fact that the push to place abortion rights on the ballot in several key states next year could spell trouble for conservative candidates. Specifically, Doocy mentioned Florida, Nevada, Arizona, and Pennsylvania as potential battlegrounds where reproductive rights could play a significant role in shaping the electoral landscape.

People are saying the GOP keeps losing elections because of ABORTION.



So you mean to tell me that KILLING BABIES is more important than:



Having safe streets?



Getting rid of homelessness?



Getting rid of drug addiction?



Getting rid of illegals?



Because every time y’all vote a… — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) November 8, 2023

The impact of this issue on the upcoming election is evident. In Virginia, Democrats managed to maintain their majority in the state's Senate, according to The Guardian. This majority will effectively block the efforts of Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, who sought to enact a 15-week abortion ban. The outcome in Virginia reflects the continued support for abortion rights among the electorate.

"Governor Youngkin is seeking to implement a ban on abortions...his big job now is to get control of all of the branches...Flipping the State Senate would pave the way for Youngkin's abortion bill."



You heard them, Virginia.



Show up. Vote. pic.twitter.com/ymMUcKrIdX — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 7, 2023

Ohio, too, delivered a significant win for those in favor of reproductive rights. Voters in the state approved abortion rights as part of the state's constitution, declaring that anyone within Ohio can 'make and carry out one's own reproductive decisions,' encompassing a range of options, including abortion, contraception, miscarriage care, and fertility treatment. However, it's essential to note that the initiative does permit certain restrictions on abortion after around 24 weeks, with exceptions in cases where the mother's life is at risk.

The scene in the room at the Ohioans United For Reproductive Rights party just now as CNN projected a victory for #Issue1 pic.twitter.com/GZQyDVBNvw — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) November 8, 2023

Doocy's analysis on Fox & Friends highlights a growing concern among Republicans, especially in the lead-up to the 2024 election. The Republican Party has traditionally been divided on the issue of abortion, with some members advocating for stricter regulations while others prefer a more moderate approach. The results of the recent elections in Virginia and Ohio indicate that voters still support a woman's right to choose. How the Republican Party navigates this issue and presents a unified front will likely play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the 2024 election.

