Stephen Colbert Disses Donald Trump for His ‘Pathetic’ Ego-Boosting Move

On Thursday night, Stephen Colbert brought up the Donald Trump staffer who has been in the news as the 'human printer' in his monologue. He started by mentioning that a video by a junior worker had been removed from the campaign's site after it featured a title referring to a 'Unified Reich' under Trump.

Natalie Harp was named by the New York Times as the one responsible for both helping to manage Trump's Truth Social social media account and providing him with printouts of "mood-boosting news" that he often reads.

Colbert brought up the fact that Harp has a portable printer on hand, which she uses to print up stories for Trump in a flash. As per HuffPost, Colbert added, "Well, I think it’s pathetic that it’s somebody’s entire job to provide the big man with ego-boosting compliments. Thankfully, I am the kind of secure, confident boss who does not need that. At least that’s what they are saying in all my printouts."

Just last week, Trump's Truth Social account retweeted a video that implied that a 'united Reich' would be the result of a November election triumph. Joe Biden criticized Trump for allegedly utilizing Hitler's terminology; the tweet was then removed.

As per Daily Mail, while the president was in court, the video was "reposted by a junior staffer who clearly did not see the word," according to a statement sent by Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

Reportedly, Harp was the 'junior staffer' in question. She has remained silent on the matter, and the private attitude of Trump is unknown. Harp, however, is surrounded by the president's supporters. "Natalie Harp is a professional, smart, talented individual who has proven herself to be an asset to President Trump," said Republican senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Harp was born and raised in a Christian household in California. She earned her bachelor's degree in 2015 from Lynchburg, Virginia's conservative Christian institution, Liberty University. In the same year, Harp received a bone cancer diagnosis and had two rounds of chemotherapy, all of which were unsuccessful.

She was able to get the successful therapy for her Stage 2 bone cancer that she had been hoping for in 2018 thanks to Trump's Right to Try bill.

Under the new legislation, patients may seek permission to use experimental medications that have not yet been authorized by the FDA. Per Harp, it was Trump's legislation that ultimately proved to be her savior. Trump hired Harp after she had a successful career at OAN, where her segments attacked Democratic policy and often referenced her religion. She joined his communications staff in March 2022 after leaving One America Network.

During the Thursday segment, Colbert also highlighted the recently planned debates between Trump and Biden. A recent radio interview with Trump included allegations that Biden's staff had asked that the two men sit at tables for the debate, but that Biden had objected, stating that he preferred to stand up and participate. As per The Independent, Colbert said, "I can see why he would want to stand because you sit him at a table, and two minutes later, he’s out cold," referring to the times Trump slept at the defense table.