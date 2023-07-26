Khloé Kardashian Proudly Shows Off Her Lush Garden From Her $17 Million Worth Home

Khloé Kardashian lives in a $17 million immaculate mega mansion right next door her momager, Kris Jenner in LA. The sprawling privately located four-bedroom home features beige and monochromatic interiors. However, Khloé's creativity speaks through her lush fairy-tale-inspired backyard featuring a romantic green arch leading into the gardens adorned with koi-fish pools and fountains. The Good America founder recently shared some beautiful moments from her green oasis on Snapchat, she proudly showed off a variety of rose beds circling the in-ground built pool in the backyard. The mesmerizing Koi-fish pond and a dreamy green-climber arch lead to wildflowers growing in the garden space lined with tall trees.

The US Sun reports, the Hulu star moved into her Hidden Hills mansion in 2021 after building the mega mansion from scratch. She had previously shared a beautiful evening spent with her daughter, True in the lush space. In April she showcased glimpses of whimsical mushroom-shaped stones, surrounded by pretty white wildflowers on her Instagram story. In another video, True showed off her trampoline jumping skills in the backyard, and a third video showcased the luxurious pool with chic lounge furniture against the backdrop of a gorgeous rose arch. Meanwhile, a fourth video shifted towards delicate fairy lights glistening among the tall trees at a distance, Khloé then shared a stunning video of the setting sun accompanied by soft piano music.

However, in 2022 the US Sun reported that fans were not thrilled about the interiors of the $17 million mansion, they criticized the reality star' abode calling it 'boring'. Posting a thread on Reddit, they wrote - "Honestly, 2 years to build a boring white mega-mansion as if that’s so hard to find. Nothing special about it and no warmth to it at all," one Reddit fan wrote. A second fan added: "Khloe’s house is so neutral. It needs some color, or she could’ve done it like Kris, neutral but warm and cozy." A third Reddit fan posted, "All so beige and unoriginal."

Khloé had apparently delayed shifting into the new house after her ex-Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal broke out in 2021, an insider had revealed back then, "But she is redoing things and tearing up the old plans she did with Tristan - because she just can't face being in this big huge mansion all by herself." The insider added, "This was supposed to be the family home - and they were supposed to have baby number two by now. Instead, he has baby number three with a stranger and she's all alone."

The couple are co-parenting two children, a five-year-old daughter, True, and an 11-month-old son, Tatum. In January, the NBA star purchased a six-bedroom $12.5 million mansion two miles away from the KUWTK alum to remain close to his kids. As per the US Sun, Tristan signed a deed for the luxurious 10,584-square-foot estate on December 16, 2022, via a trust.

