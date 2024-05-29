'Star Wars' Legend Mark Hamill Takes a Jibe At Donald Trump's Speech At Libertarian Convention

Mark Hamill, the legend of Star Wars, didn't come slow in his criticism of former president Donald Trump. The 72-year-old poked fun at one particular moment from the Republican front-runner's speech at the Libertarian Party National Convention where he was booed by the members and requested the crowd to not let his opponent Joe Biden win in the 2024 elections.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee concluded his speech with a request, "Don't allow the worst president in the history of our country to come back and do the final destruction of America." Hamill reposted a video clip of the comment on his X, formerly Twitter account, and jokingly responded to him, as per HuffPost.

The Self-Own Is Strong With This One! https://t.co/LM6yZM183L — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) May 26, 2024

Trump was warning people of Biden's return to the White House. However, Hamill, who's also a vocal critic of the ex-president, turned the tables around at him and wrote, "The Self-Own Is Strong With This One!" taking reference from the space opera movie franchise's iconic line, calling him his own worst enemy.

Trump was appropriately booed and applauded when he said things that libertarians agreed or disagreed with.



A refreshing change from the echo chambers the big candidates hang out it.



Biden should try it. 🤣 — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) May 27, 2024

His post garnered over 900K views and several people shared their views on the matter. A liberty-based media company's X account, @beinlibertarian, wrote, "Trump was appropriately booed and applauded when he said things that libertarians agreed or disagreed with. A refreshing change from the echo chambers the big candidates hang out in. Biden should try it."

Funny aspect is he doesn't know he's talking about himself. — CommonSense (@CommonSense4444) May 27, 2024

An X user, @DenisonBarbs, added, "Trump's speechwriter obviously didn't think that line through." @PatrickDoyle_35 appreciated Hamill's post and commented, "Very strong, Mark! When someone tells you who they are. Believe them the first time." In a separate tweet, Doyle added, "Seems Trump thinks "becoming ungovernable" is a good thing? Like a January 6th good thing?"

The Star Wars alum is an active user of X who uses his platform to frequently criticize Trump and his presidency. In Variety's new Talk of Fame video series, the actor discussed his tweets against the 77-year-old politician, the potential for a new Luke Skywalker, and his voice acting talent ahead of his Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I have a theory that if he doesn't see his name, it's off his radar screen," said Hamill with regards to taunting Trump. Although he's not yet received a reply from the presumptive GOP nominee or been blocked by him on social media, he added, "I'm probably on a list somewhere in the White House."

🚨 SPOILER ALERT:



He's guilty as hell. https://t.co/J6ExBv13jl — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) May 21, 2024

Recently, he weighed in on Trump's Hush Money trial, which is set to conclude with 12 jurors working on to declare a verdict in either the politician's favor or convict him. Hamill reposted a tweet from Representative Eric Swalwell that read, "Just a reminder: the jury absolutely cannot hold it against Trump for not testifying. BUT YOU CAN. If Trump promised you at a press conference that he'd testify and then doesn't, you should conclude he's guilty as hell."

The Invincible star echoed in his response, "SPOILER ALERT: He's guilty as hell," per Newsweek.