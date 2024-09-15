Springfield Mayor Urges Trump and Vance to Stop Amplifying Conspiracies About Pet-Eating Immigrants

Springfield, Ohio, has found itself in the center of a storm, as baseless conspiracy theories about Haitian immigrants stealing and eating pets circulate, fueled by remarks of prominent Republicans. Former President Donald Trump and Ohio Senator, JD Vance, recently amplified these false claims, nudging the town’s Republican mayor, Rob Rue, to make an urgent plea for them to stop spreading the misinformation. Mayor Rue urged, "Let me just say at the outset that Springfield is a beautiful community, and your pets are safe in Springfield, Ohio. So, no, we do not have any credible reports of that. We made that known publicly, and we are asking people to understand the reports we share with them...that there's no credible evidence of it."

Trump had recently argued, "Look at what's happening to the towns all over the United States. In Springfield, they're eating the dogs. The people that came in [immigrants], they're eating the cats. They're eating -- they're eating the pets of the people that live there." In light of the same, Rue is concerned about the impact the false narrative is having on both his town’s reputation and its residents. He said, "We need people to believe the best about our community, the best about themselves as citizens there."

David Muir:

“ABC reached out to the Springfield city manager and he confirmed that there is no evidence of migrants eating people’s pets.”



Donald Trump:

“I SAW IT ON TELEVISION!”



Kamal Harris (laughing)

“Talk about extreme!” pic.twitter.com/njjoCSz4jh — Debbie Downer🇺🇦CPTSD Malignant Narc Abuse Srvr (@SharonJ03626335) September 11, 2024

The origin of these conspiracy theories was a response to the growing Haitian population in Springfield, as reported by RawStory. Fleeing gang violence in Haiti, many Haitians have sought refuge in the town, arriving through a legal humanitarian parole program. Despite the mayor’s public efforts to debunk the same, the damage has already been done. Bomb threats were made concerning local schools, the city hall, and the neighborhoods where the immigrants are more in number.

Immigration lawyer Lana Marcius Joseph, who represents Haitian immigrants in Springfield echoed Rue’s concerns. As per People magazine, she remarked, "I've had some of my clients reaching out and asking me, ‘Well, what do we do now? Given what's happening in Ohio, should we be looking for another place to relocate? What impact will that have on our immigration case?’" She further added, "It’s very traumatizing, and so many residents have to deal with the facts— Do I want to come here in the United States, given the access to come here legally, and start my life all over again? Or do I risk my life every day hoping maybe I will make it?" She shared her disappointment regarding the conspiracy theories and how it was amplified by Trump.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

She also expressed her disappointment over Trump's role in amplifying the baseless rumors. "I was in shock to just sit there and hear this man say these things on national TV. And I'm looking at it, and millions of people are watching this, not only just in the United States but all over the world. Bringing these types of ideas is only dividing us. It's not doing anything positive or uniting us in any kind of way, but it is just a way to attack us again. Taking away the skin, the culture, the language, we all bleed the red blood all the same."