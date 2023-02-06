Tom Brady Makes Good on Promise with Spicy Selfie Wearing Just Undies
Tom Brady's easily one of the most recognizable names in sports. He's managed to rake in the most number of Super Bowl Wins of any quarterback in the NFL and defied the odds after leaving the New England Patriots, the team he signed with and won six titles, to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In his very first year with the Florida-based squad, he brought along tight-end Rob Gronkowski and the two New England mainstays managed to secure another Super Bowl title for themselves, giving the Bucs the first championship in 18 years.
Brady's name has been in the news cycle a lot in recent weeks: he recently announced that he's retiring from the sport for good, he also officially split from ex-wife Super Model Gisele Bundchen, and he inked an extremely lucrative 10-year $375 million dollar deal with Fox Sports as a commentator for the network.
A quick look at Brady's social media accounts also shows that the quarterback remains extremely busy. Whether he's shooting commercials or posting pics/videos of his various brand deals, or even promoting his own clothing line, Brady.
In June of 2022, the living NFL legend said that if a photoshoot of models rocking identical pairs of Brady skivvies received 40k likes, then he would recreate the photos himself.
Well, that time has come and the PR team at the company reminded Tom of his promise, and he made good on his promise. Brady uploaded a photo of himself in his underwear, seated at the edge of his bed, which he snapped in front of a mirror.
He tagged Patriots Wide Receiver Julian Edelman in the post along with Gronkowski and the @bradybrand Twitter account. It didn't take long for folks to photoshop the pic into a series of memes, with folks joking that this was a prelude to Brady's incoming Only Fans account.
Others remarked that Brady uploaded the pic as a means of reconciling with his retirement. Twitter users seemed divided, with some asking Brady to "stop" with others saying that he was more than likely "feeling himself" after securing such a big deal with Fox Sports.