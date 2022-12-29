The Inquisitr
Is Ronaldo a Billionaire? Everything You Need to Know About the Soccer Star's Net Worth

Dec. 29 2022, Published 9:08 a.m. ET

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time. Born on February 5, 1985, in Madeira, Portugal, the 37-year-old Portuguese player is a forward for his national team, and recently took part in what is likely to be his final FIFA World Cup.

Despite recent controversy surrounding his dismissal from Manchester United, Ronaldo has a very healthy net worth and is well on the way to becoming a billionaire.

Here's everything you need to know about Ronaldo's net worth and his billionaire status.

Ronaldo earned $115 million in 2022

According to Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo earned $115 million in 2022. That makes him the third highest-paid athlete in the world, after Lionel Messi and LeBron James. On the field, from his salary with Portugal and Manchester United, Ronaldo earned $60 million in 2022. The other $55 million came from off-the-field earnings, including his work with Nike, Tag Heuer, Sacoor Brothers suits, and Monster headphones.

Ronald could have earned as much as $50 million from Instagram in one year

Research carried out by Buzz Bingo suggests that Ronaldo's off-the-field earnings could be far higher than the estimate made by Forbes. In 2021, Ronaldo became the first person in the world to reach 500 million followers across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. That number is now over 690 million.

The research shows that during a period of a year from 2019 to 2020, Ronaldo made 43 sponsored posts on his account. The soccer player is believed to make over $1 million from his social media posts, netting him $50 million from social media posts alone during that period.

Ronald has made over $1 billion, but that doesn't make him a billionaire

Forbes reports that in 2020 Ronaldo became the first active team-sport athlete to surpass $1 billion in career earnings. However, after taxes and living expenses, that doesn't make him a billionaire. According to Distractify, Ronaldo's net worth is $500 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Soccer player

Net worth: $500 million

While Ronaldo may have earned over $1 billion, his net worth is lower when accounting for taxes and living expenses. Though it is likely that he will become a billionaire in his lifetime, even after retiring from soccer.

