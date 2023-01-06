Damar Hamlin’s Ventilator Dependence Reduced From 100% To 50%
Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse due to a heart attack came as a shock to NFL fans and has become a source of controversy. Many doctors agree that his cardiac arrest was due to commotio cordis, a rare condition that primarily occurs in male athletes when they are struck in the chest the exact moment their heart is stopping mid electric charge cycle.
However, there are also some doctors who don't want to rule out the possibility of myocarditis, which is also a possible side effect of being injected with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Regardless of the cause behind Hamlin's injury, the Buffalo Bills safety was hospitalized and, as of this writing, is still in critical condition.
CBS News reported that while Hamlin remains in University of Cincinnati Health hospital's intensive care unit, he is making steady progress and is neurologically intact; hopeful news for the 24-year-old along with his family, friends, and loved ones.
Dr. Timothy Pritts who is overseeing the professional football player's care said that "he is making substantial progress," following his on-field scare.
A clear marker of that progress was shared by Hamlin's uncle Dorrian Glenn who took the time to speak with reporters outside of the hospital to update them on his nephew's improving condition.
When first admitted to UCH's ICU, Hamlin was placed on a ventilator and 100% of his oxygen was coming from the machine. However, after approximately three days of care in the hospital, his ventilator dependence dropped from 100% to 50%.
The Buffalo Bills said that Hamlin's "lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."
The injury occurred in just the first quarter of a game between the Bills and Bengals in Cincinnati, and the game was postponed as a result.
The NFL issued a statement on January 5th, 2023 that the contest, however probably will not be resumed. However NFL Vice President Troy Vincent said on a conference call that "everything will be considered" according to The Athletic.
Inquisitir wishes Hamlin and his family and friends a speedy recovery during this trying time.