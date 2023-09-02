Spoiler for ‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown Feels ‘Completely Stuck in the Middle’ of Kody’s Relationships

As family tensions continue to rise, Kody Brown asks his first wife what she has planned for Christmas in an exclusive sneak preview clip from Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. Meri Brown admits, "I don't know, Kody. I have no idea. I'm completely stuck in the middle, let's be real. I am in this place where — I'm not saying this to be a jerk. I'm not saying anything — this is just what it is. You've got Christine who left. You've got Janelle who you're at odds with. I'm like the third wheel, 'cause I'm just here. I don't know what to do."

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Christine and Kody Brown Had Intense Lunch Meetup; Fans Spotted a Subtle Diss

As reported by ET, Kody's wife Robyn said she finds the notion of inviting his ex-wife Christine and his estranged wife Janelle around for the holidays to be "scary." Robyn referred to Garrison and Gabriel Brown, Kody and Janelle's sons, and said, "If I could have my Christmas wish, Kody and the boys would get this figured out and we could have Christmas together. Do I think it's gonna work for them to get together on Christmas Eve without talking? No. I think there's gonna be a fight and that's what I think is scary."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marcel Thomas

Meri, who hasn't spoken to Kody in years, says, "I feel like I'm sitting here doing the very best that I can to be the family, be in the family, be part of the family, do what the family's doing." While Meri admits that she is "in a really awkward position," she quickly dispels any speculation that the three of them are part of some kind of "Kody-Robyn-Meri club" or "Janelle and Christine friend club." Meri goes on to say, "If I had my way, the family would all get together and be together. I don't know what to do."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen J. Cohen

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Feels 'Going Public' on TV Was the Reason for Breakdown of His Marriages

According to reports, Robyn is expecting monogamy from Kody in order to have a traditional marriage, but he may not be ready to give up polygamy just yet. Robyn, star of Sister Wives, has become more demanding, and her husband, Kody Brown, may not be able to keep up. She has developed, and she now expects more from her partner. Kody is accustomed to making choices for a huge family, including a slew of wives, because of his experience in multiple marriages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SISTER WIVES | TLC (@sisterwivestlc)

Also Read: Kody Brown, the Patriarch of 'Sister Wives', “Does Not Support” Kid Leon’s Transition to Transgender

Kody is rigid in his beliefs, and Robyn could feel uncomfortable with the prospect of him dating someone younger. A younger wife may look extremely intimidating now that she is growing up. She is urging Kody to do the same thing she has done, to put aside his deeply held religious views. The Brown's decision to end their polygamous lifestyle is a major life change. This is a radical departure from the principles held by the majority of senior Browns for many years. Is it too late for Robyn to exhibit bravery by expressing what she needs? Kody apparently wants to have a family with a new bride. Robyn could have made a major mistake by waiting so long to tell her husband how she really feels and what she wants. Kody may decide that now is the time to start dating again since he has lost all three of his wives and is accustomed to being in charge.

More from Inquisitr

‘Sister Wives’ Stars Janelle and Christine Brown Say Their Kids Would Reject Polygamous Relationships

‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Cooks With Daughter Mykelti, Shows Off Fab Figure After Weight Loss