Speculations Arise as YouTube sensation MrBeast Continually Expresses Interest in Twitch Rival, Kick

YouTube sensation, MrBeast has been making waves on social media lately, with many speculating that he might be involved with the new streaming platform, Kick. While Amazon-owned Twitch remains the biggest streaming platform, Kick has managed to attract some big names away from the platform, including Adin Ross.

According to Dexerto, Kick is backed by Stake and has promised to be a better home for streamers, offering them splits of 95/5 on subscription money. They have also promised to not tie creators down to exclusive contracts. MrBeast has been in and around the platform, prompting talk of him being involved.

MrBeast been commenting a lot on this Twitch vs. Kick stuff... pic.twitter.com/FctfyQ1Vct — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) March 29, 2023

Over the years, many challengers have tried to knock Twitch off its perch, but none have succeeded. However, Kick seems to be making some headway, attracting both big and small streamers to its platform. MrBeast has been constantly responding and interacting with Kick as it makes progress on social media platforms like Twitter. Many users have pointed out MrBeast's frequent interactions with Kick, leading to speculation that he might be joining the streaming service or might decide to work with them in some other way. However, MrBeast has denied any serious involvement, saying he is "just enjoying the show."

Despite his denial, Kick has used MrBeast's interactions to further ramp up speculation about him helping them. The platform even jokingly suggested making him the CEO of Kick if they managed to gather as less as one like on their tweet. However, at the time of writing, MrBeast has not interacted with that tweet.

MrBeast has dipped his toe into the world of streaming, playing games with the likes of PewDiePie, JackSepticeye, and Karl Jacobs on his MrBeast Gaming channel. However, given the amount of work that goes into his massively popular YouTube videos, it is unlikely that he will make a permanent move into streaming.

It is not uncommon for big streamers to jump ship and move to rival platforms, especially if they can get a better deal. While it remains to be seen whether Kick will be able to compete with Twitch in the long run, the fact that it has managed to attract big names such as Adin Ross and generate interest from MrBeast is certainly a positive sign. With a revenue-sharing model that is more favorable to creators and a commitment to not tying them down to exclusive contracts, Kick might just have what it takes to challenge Twitch's dominance.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Roy Rochlin

It is also worth noting that Twitch has faced some recent challenges, including accusations of not doing enough to combat hate speech and harassment on its platform. This has led to some streamers and viewers looking for alternative platforms that are more inclusive and safer, as per Tech Crunch.

Whether or not MrBeast is involved with Kick, his interactions with the platform are certainly generating interest and helping raise its profile. As one of the biggest names on YouTube, MrBeast has a huge following and influence, and his endorsement of Kick could go a long way in attracting more creators to the platform.