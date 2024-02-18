Sources Claim Camila 'Fears' Matthew McConaughey's Planned 2028 Presidential Run Will 'Consume' Him

Matthew McConaughey, the renowned actor, has been fervently pursuing his aspiration to ascend to the presidency, a dream that appears to be causing distress to his wife, Camila Alves, as sources intimate that she apprehends the potential strain it may impose on their marital bond.

The actor McConaughey has been putting in a lot of work to fulfill his dream of becoming president. However, insiders have stated that his wife Alves worries it would strain their marriage, as per Radar Online. “She fears Matthew’s bid for the presidency will consume him and has the potential to tear their family apart,” the source said. The 53-year-old Oscar winner has reportedly already assembled a group to manage strategy and finances for his anticipated 2028 presidential run. Although McConaughey had his sights set on becoming Texas's governor in 2021, he has now chosen to aim high after seeing how successful Donald Trump is. McConaughey's speech this past fall said that running for president "is inevitable, I didn’t choose it. It chose me.”

Do you think Matthew McConaughey will run for President one day? If he does run do you think he would win? @McConaughey pic.twitter.com/Iytp1bc5wm — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) September 9, 2023

Dreamforce is the annual event held by the corporate giant Salesforce, where a number of celebrities have spoken and performed. In a crowded room at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Theater on Tuesday afternoon, McConaughey discussed his activism, the Uvalde school shooting, and his political views with close friend and Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff. In response to Benioff's question concerning the 2024 presidential election, McConaughey hinted at his general presidential ambitions without offering any firm answers. "Yeah I'll consider it in the future, I'd be arrogant not to, absolutely I would consider it," remarked McConaughey. "If I got into any form of politics I'd be remiss not to also go in as an artist and a storyteller; help put a narrative together. You're the CEO of a state and a nation, a lot of compartmentalization and choices to be made. They scare me but I'm not afraid of 'em." About being a president he said, "If that happened to me I would be pulled into it. If I'm living right, which I'm trying to, we get pulled into thing," as per The Sun.

The crucial question is when McConaughey might declare for the presidential race. President Joe Biden summoned McConaughey to the White House following the Uvalde shooting to talk about gun violence, and a video of him fervently advocating for gun control measures went popular on social media. Given their relationship, it may be doubtful that the actor will run for office in 2024 should Biden decide to run for reelection. However, if Biden and Trump face off once more, polls suggest a sizable chunk of the populace would support a third-party candidate. McConaughey frequently criticizes the polarization in American politics, and this was a recurring theme throughout his Dreamforce speech.