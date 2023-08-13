Sophia Bush, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears Are Among Celebs Who Have Had The Shortest Marriages

Marriages are truly one of the most blissful of occasions. And when it comes to celebrities it’s even more incredible to watch them add an epic chapter to their personalized love story. Who wouldn’t want their beloved stars to live out their magical fairytale-style happy ending? In Hollywood, there exist a plethora of couples who’ve been with each other since the early 90s, Some are even married to their high school sweethearts. For example, couples such as Kevin Bacon and his wife, Kyra Sedwick are still as golden as ever since they got married 35 years ago.

Image Source: Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

But, not every celeb couple endured with each other in matrimony. There were some who decided to forge new paths, find themselves, and separate for the betterment of each other. Their end goal - happiness. While it was certainly painful to move on from the other given feelings and emotions being a delicate thread that connects, they still moved on amicably. With regard to having a short married life - Sophia Bush, Britney Spears, and Miley Cyrus take the top spots of living through the ordeal of being married for a short period of time. Take a look at their romantic partners and how long they each were in matrimony through the years.

Sophia Bush & Grant Hughes:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

Fans thought that this couple would truly live happily ever after. As per People, the two were friends for a total of 10 years before they decided to pledge eternity together. This couple had only recently decided to get a divorce. A source highlights their relationship. “Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service” confessed the source.

From friends to fiancés, to husband and wife before going their separate ways, the former “One Tree Hill” actor and the entrepreneur kept their relationship mostly private.



https://t.co/P6sCdmH7t9 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 5, 2023

The two even ran a non-profit together before their relationship took its curtain call earlier this month on the 4th of August. “They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends” concluded a source in light of their recent divorce.

Sophia Bush & Chad Michael Murray:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Peter Kramer

Prior to Hughes, Bush was also married to one of the most charming heartthrobs in Hollywood, Chad Michael Murray. The two had met on the set of One Tree Hill and hit it off almost immediately. Their infatuation later morphed into feelings of love, which led them to decide to spend the rest of their lives with each other in the year 2005.

➡️ sophia bush & chad michael murray pic.twitter.com/5KmorsqY2A — yasmin (@yangoddess) January 6, 2022

But perhaps, it was too soon for the two of them to be together and so after just five months of being a married couple, the pair decided to split. Each of them ventured into separate paths and with time, moved on from the other respectively. While they split in the year 2005, they officially divorced in the year 2006. Shortly after, Murray moved on with Sarah Roemer, whom he married in 2015. And has two beautiful children with her.

Britney Spears & Jason Alexander:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Britney Spears’s history with love may be rather rocky. But her relationship with Jason Alexander is truly one for the books. Alexander was reportedly a childhood friend of the singer and hence, knew her for a very long time. Since he always felt deeply about her, and Spears felt the same, the two had decided to get married on the 3rd of January in the year 2004 in the illuminating city of Las Vegas, Nevada as per The Sun.

But after just 55 hours of being married, they decided that it would be better for them to be apart. As per sources, annulment papers mentioned that Spears was at the time “incapable of agreeing to the marriage” and that she “lacked understanding of her actions”.

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested for Stalking https://t.co/xHLL8oRtn3 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 2, 2023

While the Toxic singer moved on in life, at the time Alexander still appeared to be obsessed with his ex-wife for a very short time. In the year 2022, he was found guilty of aggravated trespassing and battery. The singer’s ex-husband reportedly attempted to talk to the singer one last time before she could exchange vows with Sam Asghari. His actions resulted in his arrest which then transitioned to some serious prison time for a total of 128 days at a county jail.

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

The relationship between the Wrecking Ball singer and Hunger Games actor is probably one of the most complex of all relationships that Cyrus has had in the past. The two were constantly engaged in an on-and-off relationship since they first met on the set of The Last Song in 2010. The former flames were deeply infatuated with each other through the time of their relationship and didn’t want to give up on their love. And so in an attempt to strengthen their love and lean on each other, they tied the knot in the year 2018 in a private winter wedding.

But sadly, after just a year of being married to each other, Hemsworth filed for divorce in the year 2019 and the couple was declared legally single in 2020 after their separation was finalized in court. Although the two have split from each other, they still respect each other as individuals and wish nothing but the best for each other in their private lives.

#ICYMI During The Howard Stern Show, Miley Cyrus reveals that she loves ex-husband Liam Hemsworth "very, very, very much." Miley also talks about having FaceTime sex during the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/RbfjAU3Bot — IBTimes 🇮🇳 (@ibtimes_india) December 18, 2020

The star once opened up about her relationship with Hemsworth on ‘The Howard Stern Show’. She emphasized how difficult it was to leave her former lover. And in conclusion, expressed her warm feeling of respect for him. “I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will” concluded Cyrus.

