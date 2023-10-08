A recent survey conducted by Change Research has unfolded some interesting data as far as the dating preferences of millennials and Gen Z are concerned, all while emphasizing how the intersection of love, politics, and cultural interests shape these generations' expectations. Based on responses from 1,033 registered voters aged 18 to 34, the results reveal interesting patterns in what young men and women find attractive or a major turn-off in a potential relationship. One of the intriguing findings is that more than half of millennial and Gen Z women consider it a 'red flag' if their partner listens to The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. As per the survey, 55% of women find it unappealing, insinuating that entertainment choices might play a role in shaping romantic interests.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Schwartz

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Christine and Janelle Brown Say Kody Brown Is ‘Vastly Different’ Now: “Not Attracted”

Similarly, 53% of women stated that a partner’s refusal to see Greta Gerwig’s pink blockbuster Barbie could be a turnoff. These cultural preferences, it seems, are becoming prominent aspects of the dating landscape in today's world. However, the most significant red flag for young women is a potential partner identifying as a MAGA Republican, with a staggering 76% expressing that such political alignment would make them reconsider the relationship. Other red flags include partners with no hobbies, those who say 'All Lives Matter,' people who 'deny' the existence of more than two genders, and those who never ask for details.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

On the upside, what are the green flags for potential partners? The survey found that 95% of women and 91% of men value a partner who reads. As per the New York Post, women also treasure partners who research the best deals before buying, identify as liberal, and believe in the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

For men, their partners get brownie points for owning a gun, preferring cow milk over non-dairy alternatives, not being on social media, and being conservative. The survey further highlighted differences in political inclination between millennial and Gen Z men and women. It revealed that women tend to lean more to the left, with 41% identifying as politically progressive, compared to only 24% of men. Conversely, 11% of men supported Donald Trump's 'MAGA' politics, while only 3% of women shared this sentiment.

Also Read: Here’s How Many Airplanes and Choppers Former President Donald Trump Really Owns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

Cultural preferences also diverge along political lines, with men favoring conservative podcasts like The Joe Rogan Experience and The Ben Shapiro Show, while women lean towards more left-leaning options such as The Daily by the New York Times and This American Life by Ira Glass. In the realm of movies, the survey delved into perceptions of Barbie, a summer blockbuster starring Margot Robbie. Interestingly, 31% of respondents deemed it feminist, while only 2% labeled it sexist, and 47% saw it as 'just a movie.' As dating preferences continue to evolve, this survey offers a fascinating glimpse into the factors that can make or break a potential romantic connection among the younger generation.

Also Read: Robert Downey Jr. Once Opened Up About Going to Prison and The Worst Things That Followed

More from Inquisitr

When Richard Nixon Called Joe Biden to Express Condolence at Tragic Deaths of First Wife and Daughter

Mario Lopez Recalls His 'Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck