Some Netizens Hope for Barron Trump as 'President in 2044': 'Ushering in the New American Empire'

Many netizens have expressed their desire for Barron Trump to become America's president at some point in the future after a viral Easter clip emerged featuring him towering over his family during brunch with his mother, Melania Trump, at Mar-a-Lago. Of Donald Trump's children, Barron has always been the most reserved. He has been in the public eye more than ever since turning eighteen, with many people speculating on which college he would go to and which parent he would emulate with his public persona.

BARRON TRUMP WOULD BE THE TALLEST PRESIDENT IN U.S HISTORY IF HE EVER RUNS AND WINS FOR OFFICE. #BarronTrump #Trump2024TheOnlyChoice #Trump2024 #trumptower pic.twitter.com/SecgMTPh34 — AmericaFirst617 🇺🇸 (@AmericaFirst617) April 1, 2024

As such, on Sunday, March 31, a large number of the Trump family members attended the Easter lunch at Mar-a-Lago. Ron Filipkowski, the editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, posted a video of the Easter celebration to his X account. With the caption, "Trump arrives at Easter dinner with Barron showing off his signature dance moves," he posted the video on April 1, as per Newsweek.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

Many people have expressed their views on Twitter regarding Barron's potential future as President of America. One person remarked, "Barron Trump, mastering the Thumbs up, to use when he becomes President in 2044." Another commenter stated, "BARRON TRUMP WOULD BE THE TALLEST PRESIDENT IN U.S HISTORY IF HE EVER RUNS AND WINS FOR OFFICE."

Barron Trump, mastering the Thumbs up, to use when he becomes President in 2044 pic.twitter.com/uxcyvljztJ — Billy Rhodes 🇺🇸 (@Bill_Rhodes54) April 1, 2024

Yet another individual added, "Serious answer. Can you imagine the combination of Trumps brains, fight, perseverance with Melania’s poise and elegance. Not to mention Melania is also very smart & driven." Another predicted a future scenario: "Washington DC January 20th 2042 President Barron Trump, standing at 8-foot-6, is sworn in as the next American President ushering in the New American Empire."

Serious answer. Can you imagine the combination of Trumps brains, fight, perseverance with Melania’s poise and elegance. Not to mention Melania is also very smart & driven. — Billy Rhodes 🇺🇸 (@Bill_Rhodes54) April 1, 2024

Elsewhere in the footage, Barron, Donald's son, was seen straying from his father when the real estate mogul busted out some dance steps and approached some colleagues. Some individuals alleged that Barron was embarrassed by Donald, with one tweet stating, "Barron's like, "I don't know this man" Another comment remarked, "Poor kid. I bet he can't wait to go away to college."

Barron's like, "I don't know this man." — Sweet Cheeks is ridin with Biden (@MalissaAjeti) April 1, 2024

Moreover, Donald once discussed his youngest son and possibly his future in a rare interview. "Barron’s very tall – about six-eight. And, he’s a good kid. He’s a good-looking kid. He’s a great student, very good student," the statement continued, adding that they are "looking at" the idea of Barron attending the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business in order to follow in his father's footsteps.

President Barron Trump, standing at 8-foot-6, is sworn in as the next American President ushering in the New American Empire. https://t.co/FuHzc3ncks — T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) April 1, 2024

After getting married in 2005, Melania and Donald welcomed their son, Barron, into the world on March 20, 2006, as per People. Barron was raised in his family's luxurious Manhattan home and went to respected elite schools in Manhattan. Melania and Barron remained in Manhattan after Donald was elected US President and took office in January 2017 so that he could complete his education. A few months later, he officially moved into the White House.