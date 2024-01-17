Sofia Vergara is getting ready for her Griselda miniseries on Netflix, which is based on the life of astute and driven Colombian entrepreneur Griselda Blanco. Vergara recently appeared on the Spanish-language talk show El Hormiguero to promote her series. However, on the live broadcast, host Pablo Motos made fun of her accent, which upset her. Motos mocked her English pronunciation, asking, “How do you say Modern Family?” “How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States, sorry?”Vergara fired back in answer. She added, “I say it wrong? Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah.”

As per EW, Motos confirmed that his show got two nominations, Vergara instantly ridiculed him again saying: “How many times have they nominated you for a Golden Globe?”

As the audience remained entertained with the banter, Motos joked, “The Golden Globes are minor awards. So they don’t matter.” In addition to her two People's Choice Awards, Vergara, who starred in the hit ABC comedy for 11 seasons as Gloria Pritchett, is nominated for four Emmys and one Golden Globe. Throughout its existence, Modern Family won 22 Emmys, five of which were for Outstanding Comedy Series.

As per US Magazine, the Hot Pursuit actress had previously spoken out about her character and her accent in 2017, “What’s wrong with being a stereotype?” she said. “Gloria’s character is inspired by my mom and my aunt. They are both Latin women who grew up in Colombia, like me. They love color, prints, and shoes… It upsets me when Latinos complain about Gloria.” She continued, “I am grateful for the opportunity because the gringos have let me in with this strong accent I have. Eight years ago nobody had an accent like this on television.”

The America’s Got Talent judge recently opened up about her much-publicized divorce from Joe Manganiello. As per People, while appearing on CBS Sunday Morning, the Wild Card actress said, “You’re out there [in the public eye] and people know that's part of being a celebrity,” Vergara shared. “I knew it was gonna happen. You can’t hide those things.” “It wasn't bad,” she said. “I think, you know, I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. And I thought that they were gonna invent more things, and you know how it usually is.” “I was surprised and, you know, they, they kind of just said what it was and, and that was it,” she added.

"I’m excited for the TV show that is coming,” she said referring to her upcoming series Griselda. “I’m excited for [skincare brand] Toty, which has been doing really well since we started and people are loving it because it’s such a good quality product.” She concluded, “I have a lot of projects for next year that hopefully people will love as well.”

