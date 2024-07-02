Social Media Asks If 'King Biden' Will Take 'Drastic Actions' Against Trump Post SC Verdict

In a landmark decision, the United States Supreme Court has recognized that former presidents have immunity from prosecution for 'certain actions' taken during their time in office. This ruling, which came in a 6-3 decision, overturned a previous judicial decision that had rejected Donald Trump's attempt to shield himself from criminal charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. The court ruled that while former presidents enjoy immunity for actions taken within their constitutional authority, they are not protected for actions carried out in a 'private capacity,' as per Al Jazeera.

If Joe Biden doesn't use this SCOTUS ruling on presidential #immunity on "official" acts to take some drastic action, then he and his entire administration and campaign are addled in truly epic ways. — Aisha Sultan (@AishaS) July 1, 2024

With President Joe Biden in office, some are now asking whether he could pursue actions against Trump under the guise of 'official duties,' potentially invoking the same immunity that the Supreme Court has now recognized. @Insomniac_Nat suggested, "Needs to sign an executive order that bans felons from running for president, immediately." @AishaS said, "If Joe Biden doesn't use this SCOTUS ruling on presidential #immunity on "official" acts to take some drastic action, then he and his entire administration and campaign are addled in truly epic ways."

Since there’s #Immunity Joe Biden should sign an executive order to reinstate Roe V Wade — Jason Elias (@Zebop) July 1, 2024

Similarly, @lo_runner tweeted, "As an official act of POTUS, Biden should immediately add 4 more SCOTUS Justices. #Immunity," and @cmclymer stated, "Seriously, Pres. Biden needs to take this little "immunity for official acts" protection out for a little spin." Journalist @BrianKarem asked, "So, can Joe Biden, in his "official capacity" issue an executive decision today that nullifies the Supreme Court decision giving him immunity?" Another journalist, @atrupar, said, "It’s time for Joe Biden to cancel the election and declare himself dictator. After all, he has total presidential immunity, right?"

Biden should use his absolute immunity to issue an executive order barring convicted felons from seeking the highest office in the land. — D. A. Powell (@Powell_DA) July 1, 2024

Others gave more concrete examples of how they wanted Biden to use his 'immunity.' @fred_guttenberg, an activist against gun violence who lost his 14-year-old daughter in the 2018 Parkland high school shooting, tweeted, "Now that Biden has unlimited immunity, he should declare the gun industry as terrorist organizations and as a domestic threat." On the other hand, @TeaPainUSA joked, "King Biden the First, as his first official act, can declare the 2016 election invalid, thereby removin' Trump of any immunity he might have. You're welcome." @D_jeneration said, "King Biden's first act as king should be to get rid of the electoral college."

King Biden's first act as king should be to get rid of the electoral college — Henry Djoutsa 🇨🇲🇺🇸 Supports🇺🇦 (@D_jeneration) July 1, 2024

The ruling is seen as a significant victory for Trump, bolstering his defense against federal charges concerning alleged attempts to reverse the 2020 election outcome, which he lost to President Biden. It may also impact similar state-level election interference charges in Georgia. Reacting swiftly to the ruling, Trump expressed his satisfaction. "BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY. PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN," he posted on social media.

Since President Joe Biden is now immediately eligible for limited immunity, now he should issue an executive order to eliminate all student debt again, and ignore the Supreme Court, as an official act. — Booker G. Washington (@BookerGWash) July 1, 2024

On the other hand, US President Biden criticized the ruling as a 'dangerous precedent' that 'undermined the rule of law,' as per The Guardian. "This nation was founded on the principle that there are no kings in America," the POTUS said. "Each, each of us is equal before the law. No one, no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States... With today’s supreme court decision on presidential immunity that fundamentally changed for all practical purposes. Today’s decision almost certainly means that there are virtually no limits to what the president can do... The American people must decide whether they want to entrust."

Just ruminating on Biden starting his speech tonight with:



“Now that I have immunity … — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 1, 2024

Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the majority opinion for the court's six conservative justices, while the three liberal justices dissented. However, the decision has sparked a debate over its implications for future presidential conduct. Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor's dissent warned that the ruling could effectively legalize abuse of power by sitting presidents, shielding them from accountability for potentially egregious actions taken under the guise of official duties as per Reuters.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

"The President of the United States is the most powerful person in the country, and possibly the world. When he uses his official powers in any way, under the majority’s reasoning, he now will be insulated from criminal prosecution," she wrote, as per CNN, before adding, "Orders the Navy’s Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival? Immune. Organizes a military coup to hold onto power? Immune. Takes a bribe in exchange for a pardon? Immune. Immune, immune, immune... Even if these nightmare scenarios never play out, and I pray they never do, the damage has been done."