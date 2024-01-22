Legendary rapper and media figure Snoop Dogg recently revealed that he rejected down an astounding $100 million offer from OnlyFans, a well-known adult-oriented entertainment website. Despite the possible money, the artist cited personal limits and respect for his wife as the key reasons for declining the lucrative offer.

Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., revealed this during an Instagram Live series called Wake & Bake with Double S Express, hosted by comedian and actor Slink Johnson. The rapper stated that OnlyFans approached him after seeing the success of another content creator on the platform, who allegedly earned $20 million.

"They got at me when one of them little girls made like $20 million on there," Snoop Dogg recalls. "They were like, ‘OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop. You could do about $100 million. All you gotta do is pull that thang out.'"

Despite the large financial incentives, Snoop Dogg stated that his decision was influenced by the values and viewpoints of his wife, Shante Broadus, with whom he has been married since 1997. The rapper, known for songs like Drop It Like It's Hot, admitted that his wife will not let him participate in explicit content creation, regardless of the financial benefits.

"I'm like, I got a Black wife," Snoop revealed. "Ain't no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money." OnlyFans, a site recognized for hosting a diverse range of content creators, including celebrities such as Carmen Electra, Iggy Azalea, and Donna D'Errico, did not immediately reply to Fox News' inquiries about Snoop Dogg's decision.

Snoop Dogg's rejection of the OnlyFans deal demonstrates his cautious approach to sponsorships, as he continues to maintain a demanding schedule full of commitments. The rapper will work as a "special correspondent" for NBC at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, as reported by Benzinga.

While Snoop Dogg's decision may appear surprising given the potentially massive financial benefit, it is consistent with the rapper's commitment to maintaining and upholding the values of those closest to him. While Snoop Dogg denied a $100 million OnlyFans offer for explicit material, others have benefited from the platform's profitability. Amouranth, a well-known streamer, revealed a whopping $50 million in earnings over four years, while Corinna Kopf made over $1 million in just two days after joining OnlyFans, as reported by Dexerto.

Interestingly, Snoop might investigate other options on OnlyFans, as the platform recently launched OFTV, which provides non-explicit video. This section has events like 'The Roast of Bert Kreischer,' hosted by Whitney Cummings, which allow artists to broaden their offers beyond the platform's adult-oriented reputation.

