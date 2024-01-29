In a surprising twist of events, the iconic rapper Snoop Dogg has chosen to extend an olive branch to none other than former President Donald Trump. Famous for his outspoken political views and rap lyrics that don’t mince words, Dogg’s recent change of tune has raised eyebrows and ignited discussions across the entertainment and political spectrum. Dogg, a rap legend and advocate for equity, recently shared his admiration for Trump in an interview, marking a stark contrast, from his previous criticisms. The rapper expressed gratitude for Trump’s decision to pardon Michael "Harry-O" Harris, an associate of Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight and the founder of the label's parent company, Godfather Entertainment. He asserted, "Donald Trump?…. He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris. So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump."

As per Fox News reports, Dogg’s statement in the interview underscored the positive impact of Trump’s final decisions before leaving office in 2021. Harris, imprisoned for over three decades on charges of conspiracy and attempted murder, received praise from Dogg when Trump commuted his sentence. He exclaimed, "I love what they did. That's great work for the president and his team on the way out." Intriguingly, Dogg had been a vocal critic of Trump’s presidency, exemplified by his 2017 music video for Lavender, where he portrayed Trump as a clown and shot him in the head. In 2020, a clip of Dogg was shared on social media, where he was seen saying, "Donald Trump is a f---ing weirdo. If you voted for him, I don't have a problem with that. But if you're still with him, f--- you."

As per USA Today reports, this recent change in stance has ignited conversations about the rapper’s evolving views and the impact of Trump’s actions on his perspective. The rapper previously listed one of his issues with Trump was the "ban that (he) tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill ... and get away with it (and) people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years." After the release of Dogg’s video, Trump reacted by exclaiming, "Can you imagine what the outcry would be if (Snoop Dogg), failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!" Earlier regarding voting Dogg made clear that although he never voted once in his life he may vote to eliminate Trump from the race. He asserted, "I ain't never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I'm going to get out and vote because I can't stand to see this punk in office one more year." In an interview when he was questioned about the potential 2024 presidential race between Trump and Joe Biden, Dogg remained non-committal. He remarked, "I may have to. Because there are mixed views on that, so I want to see what the people say..."

The rapper's journey from critic to supporter showcases the complexity of personal relationships with political figures and the ability to recognize positive actions even amid past disagreements. As Dogg navigates the ever-changing landscape of politics, his newfound appreciation for Trump adds another layer to his multifaceted public persona, leaving fans and critics alike intrigued by this unexpected twist in his narrative.