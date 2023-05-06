Sneak a Peek at Nicolas Cage's Lavish Former Abode at Olympic Tower Worth $15.5 Million

Actor Nicolas Cage's former luxury apartment at the prestigious Olympic Towers created real estate headlines as it was recently valued at a smashing price of $15.5 million in the market after its slight devaluation from $16.5 million last year.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

The National Treasure actor formerly resided at the stellar Olympic Tower located at the very heart of New York at 641, Fifth Avenue, Midtown in Manhattan. The luxe skyscraper consisting of 52 floors in total was constructed way back in 1974 and has since undergone several renovations, making it even more appealing. It was developed by the infamous Aristotle Onassis.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Cage initially purchased two whole units within the apartment in hopes of converting it into a duplex between 2004 and 2005, for $5.5 million. The 3-bedroom apartment is approximately 3,303 square feet, and its rent rounds off to $39,000 per month. However, shortly after his extravagant purchase, he was forced to sell the two units for a worthy price of $7.5 million as he ran into a real conundrum with the IRS owing them $14 million in tax returns after a real estate market crash.

However, according to reports by the New York Post, Cage recently unveiled the fact that he only owed $6 million to the IRS in tax debt and had nullified his debt and credited the run of his back-to-back films, that aided him to be debt-free. He mentions the ordeal in a media tour with 60 Minutes and claims to be over-invested in real estate.

Image Credit: Richard Caplan

This apartment had nothing short of the best, from furniture to furnishings, ambience, and a view that tastefully combined excellence and beauty. The hall itself had ample space with floor-to-ceiling windows lined at every corner, offering a beautiful view of the city. The aesthetic matched tones of Earl Gray and blue in an elegant combination paired perfectly with the wooden flooring of the apartment.

Image Credit: Richard Caplan

Since it was recently renovated prior to Cage's house arrangements, the dining hall stands as an exemplary masterpiece, featuring subtle hues of beige and gray. The Armani dining set along with the Baccarat chandelier makes it a treat for the eyes, and a perfect place to dine for any occasion while taking in an incredible view of the city life. The dining room opens up into a modular kitchen with top-notch amenities and sleek white and blue cabinets, along with a white marble counter.

Image Credit: Richard Caplan

The bedrooms are designed keeping in mind the 9-foot ceiling and feature an Italian-style bed with tones of beige and red that compliment the room perfectly. The bed is surrounded by a lounge area and a centerpiece along with a petite work unit, keeping it classic and functional.